Mallards Return Home for Three Promotion-Packed Games this Week

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. (January 29, 2018) - The Quad City Mallards return to the TaxSlayer Center for three games this week, culminating in a WQAD News 8/Mallard pint glass giveaway Friday evening and Chick-fil-A Night Saturday after the promotion-packed week kicks off with the return of $1 10-ounce beers on Wednesday.

Fans can enjoy $1 beers when the Mallards meet the Cincinnati Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night. $1 beers are available at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Wednesday home game, each of which faces off at the special early start time of 6:35.

The Mallards will do their part for those who thirst for more than just hockey action when 1,000 fans on hand the Flock's collision with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. receive free Mallards pint glasses, courtesy of WQAD News 8's Brewed . Hosted by Dave Levora, Brewed is an exploration of the craft beer scene centered in the Quad Cities but also includes makers from all over the midwest.

Saturday night, the Mallards will team with Chick-fil-A to provide a host of delicious prizes and much more- including a "cow drop"- for fans attending the 7:05 p.m. battle between the Mallards and Wichita Thunder. Hundreds of plush Chick-fil-A cows will parachute from the TaxSlayer rafters and every fan who catches or picks up one of these daredevil cows and brings it to the Chick-fil-A table on the main concourse will receive a gift card good for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

Tickets for this week's games and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com.

The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

