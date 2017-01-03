Mallards Return Home for Fort Wayne Clash Tomorrow Night, $2 Dogs/$2 Beer Friday

January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards return to the iWireless Center for their first two home games of 2017 tomorrow night against the Fort Wayne Komets and Friday evening when the Mallards host the Cincinnati Cyclones on $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X.

Tomorrow night's game- like all Wednesday evening home games- faces off at the special early start time of 6:35 p.m.

When the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Friday, fans can save on hot dogs and beers at iWireless Center concession stands courtesy of 97X. $2 hot dogs and beers are available at Friday night home games throughout the season.

In addition, the Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including this week's contests- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000 . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

