Mallards' Report Card Night Rewards Academic Excellence

December 27, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. (December 27, 2016) -The Quad City Mallards will reward academic excellence when they host the Indy Fuel on report card night tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. and will team with KWQC-TV6 for a Mallards scarf giveaway when the Missouri Mavericks visit the iWireless Center on another $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night Friday evening at 7:05 p.m.

A child or parent who presents a report card with an "A" or other exemplary grade at the iWireless Center box office will receive one free ticket to tomorrow night's game for that child. The report card night offer is open to students in grades K through 8. Tomorrow night's game- and all Mallards Wednesday home games- face off at the special early 6:35 start time.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors for Friday night's game will receive free Mallards winter scarves courtesy of KWQC-TV6.

Friday also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can save on hot dogs and beers at iWireless Center concession stands at Friday night home games throughout the season. In addition, the Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including this week's contests- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

