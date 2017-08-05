Mallards Ready to Respond

News Release

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (13-15, 32-31) look to bounce back against Kalamazoo Growlers (11-16, 18-43) tonight at Warner Park. Kalamazoo took both games of the doubleheader yesterday and Madison will look to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Madison has had a tough time lately in close ballgames, but the Mallards bats have come through in some key situations. Last night, Maverick Handley's (Stanford) two-run shot gave the Mallards the lead in game one and Sam Armstrong's (Jacksonville) two-run bomb put Madison on the board in game two.

Armstrong has been spectacular at Warner Park this season as he owns a .333 average through 14 games at the Duck Pond. All four of his home runs have happened at home this season and he has knocked in 16 runs.

The Mallards will send Tyler Dyson (Florida) to the mound with hopes of evading the sweep. Dyson has been Madison's best hurler lately. Dyson has made four starts this summer and owns a 3-0 record and an impressive 1.66 ERA through 21.2 innings. He has racked up 21 strikeouts while issuing only two walks. Dyson went 6.2 innings in his last start and allowed two runs while striking out seven and earning a win.

To oppose Dyson, the Growlers are scheduled to start Connor Manous. Manous, a 2017 NWL All-Star, has made nine starts and has tossed 47.2 innings this season. Manous has compiled 41 strikeouts while posting a 3.02 ERA and a 3-1 record. Over his last 19.1 innings, Manous has allowed only four earned runs.

