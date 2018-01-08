Mallards\\" Raskob Name ECHL All-Star

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - Quad City Mallards defenseman Willie Raskob has been selected to play in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 15 in Indianapolis, the Mallards announced today in conjunction with the ECHL.

Raskob, 22, has scored once and recorded 18 assists to total 19 points in 29 games this season. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Hastings, Minnesota, native ranks third among ECHL rookies in assists and is tied for seventh among defensemen in assists. Raskob has collected 18 points in 28 games since being acquired by the Mallards in an October trade with the Worcester Railers. He scored his first career goal on December 15 against the Cyclones in Cincinnati.

Raskob last season scored four goals and added 13 assists for 17 points in 41 games while helping the University of Minnesota-Duluth reach the NCAA title game. For his efforts, Raskob was named to the 2017 NCAA West Regional All-Tournament Team.

Raskob scored ten goals and picked up 49 assists in 148 career collegiate games. Raskob and the Bulldogs reached the NCAA tournament each of his final three years at Minnesota-Duluth. He was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic Team each of his four seasons at UMD.

For the first time in ECHL history, this year's All-Star Classic will feature not two but four teams, representing each of the league's four divisions. The league has adopted a format similar to those used in the National Hockey League and American Hockey League All-Star Games that will see the four teams compete in a 3-on-3 tournament. Raskob will join six other players in representing the Central Division in a battle for supremacy against the Mountain, North and South Divisions. The two semi-final games will be played within the Western and Eastern Conferences. In the West, the Central Division All-Stars will meet the Mountain Division while the North Division will square off against the South Division in the East. The winners of each game will then clash in the championship round.

All-Star rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

