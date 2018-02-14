Mallards Rally to Win in Kalamazoo

The Mallards battled back from a 2-0 deficit with four straight second period goals. Nagy triggered the comeback by scoring the Mallards' first two. He got the Mallards on the scoreboard for the first time on a breakaway at 6:04 of the second before swooping across the slot to tie the game at 13:04. Alexander Kuqali gave the Mallards a 3-2 lead by pouncing on a rebound at 16:36. At 18:23 Kyle Follmer buried another rebound to stretch the gap to 4-2 but the Wings would claw back within one just eight seconds later when J.T. Stenglein's centering feed caromed in off the Mallards' Kyle Bigos.

Keegan Kolesar provided a vital insurance goal on another Mallard breakaway at 13:24 of the third period and goaltender C.J. Motte- who made 36 saves, including 17 in the third period alone- and his teammates would hold off Kalamazoo the rest of the way.

The Mallards had to get up off the canvas after the Wings struck twice in 21 seconds late in the first period. Kalamazoo was on the power play when Josh Pitt blasted the opener from the right wing circle at 17:25 of the first. Moments later Kyle Bushee buried a Pitt centering pass to double the Wings' lead.

The Mallards next play at home Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wings. The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row during the first intermission of that game. Friday will also see 97X welcome fans to $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night. Fans can enjoy discounted beverages and hot dogs during every Mallards Friday home game. In addition, Friday is MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for Friday's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

