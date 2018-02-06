Mallards Rally for Shootout Win

February 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - Gergo Nagy scored in regulation and also provided the clinching shootout goal and Ivan Kulbakov made 43 saves as the host Quad City Mallards (15-25-4) rallied past the Tulsa Oilers (20-20-9) 4-3 in the shootout tonight in the completion of a suspended game that started on November 17 and resumed this evening with 12:08 left in the second period and the Oilers leading 2-1. The victory extended the Mallards' winning streak to a season best four games while Tulsa earned one point for the shootout setback.

The Mallards found themselves down by two goals shortly after the restart when Kale Kessy's shot from the left wing circle broke in off Kulbakov at 16:20 of the second period. With just 15 seconds left in the second, Nagy brought the Mallards back within one with a wrist shot from the right wing circle. Alex Globke's faceoff win set up Triston Grant's third period equalizer. Grant snapped the puck home from the left wing circle to knot the score at three at 8:23 of the third.

Kulbakov made 16 saves in the third period, stopped four more shots in overtime and stonewalled both Oiler shootout chances to set the stage for Nagy and Tristan King to convert in the shootout for the Mallards.

The Oilers entered tonight with the lead in the game after Joey Sides- at 2:20 of the first period- and Dmitrii Sergeev- at 4:10 of the second period- struck for Tulsa on November 17 and Brayden Low brought the Mallards back within one 16 seconds after Sergeev scored.

The Mallards return to action on home ice Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel. The Mallards will team with Genesis Health System for Pink in the Rink and will wear special edition pink jerseys in Friday's game. The Mallards will also wear the pink sweaters in their home game Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m.against the Fort Wayne Komets and those jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Genesis Health Services Foundation after Saturday's tilt.

Friday is $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night presented by 97X. $2 hot dogs and beers are available at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. Friday is also another MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.