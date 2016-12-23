Mallards Rally for 4-3 Victory

MOLINE, Ill. - The host Quad City Mallards (16-9-2) ripped off four straight goals on the way to 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Oilers (17-12-2) Friday night.

The Mallards' recovery from a 2-0 deficit started when Chris Francis one timed the puck home from the slot w ith just 18 seconds left in the first period.

Pavel Jenys scored the first of three second period Mallard goals- and evened the score at two- with a blast from the high slot at 7:04 of the second. Brady Brassart tipped in the tie breaker at 10:04. At 17:14, Michael Parks' close-range power play goal stretched the Mallard lead to 4-2. Nolan LaPorte notched his third assist of the game by setting up Parks for what proved to be the game winner.

Shawn Bates rifled the puck in from the right wing circle to bring the Oilers back within one at 3:15 of the third period, but the Mallards would protect the 4-3 lead the rest of the way.

The Mallards found themselves in need of a rally after the Oilers struck for the first two goals of the night. Darcy Murphy gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead by burying Shawn Bates' centering pass at 12:25 of the first period. The Oilers were on the power play when Samuel Noreau's one timer from the top of the left wing circle doubled the gap at 18:14 of the first.

