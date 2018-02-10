Mallards' Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction Raises $16,925 for Genesis Health Services Foundation

MOLINE, Ill. (February 10, 2017) - The Quad City Mallards teamed with Genesis Health System and KWQC-TV6 to raise $16,925 for the Genesis Health Services Foundation through a game-worn jersey auction after the Mallards' game tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets at the TaxSlayer Center.

The special edition Pink in the Rink jerseys worn by the Mallards tonight in a 5-1 loss to the Komets went up for bid in a live auction following that contest. The jersey of Matt Pohlkamp drew the evening's high bid of $1,100.

Tonight's auction was the second of two for which the Mallards have partnered with Genesis this season. An auction of Vegas Golden Knights-style jerseys raised $16,251 for Genesis Family Connects on November 18. Over the last two decades, Mallards jersey auctions have raised well over $800,000 to benefit Genesis Health System charities.

Pink in the Rink began Wednesday when the TaxSlayer Center was opened to the public for fans to paint the names of loved ones affected by cancer on the ice in pink. Those names stayed in the ice for the Mallards' games last night- against the Indy Fuel- and tonight.

The Mallards and Komets meet again tomorrow in Fort Wayne. The Mallards next play at home next Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row during the first intermission of that game. Next Friday will also see 97X welcome fans to $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night. Fans can enjoy discounted beverages and hot dogs during every Mallards Friday home game. In addition, next Friday is MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for next Friday's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

