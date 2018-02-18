Mallards Overcome Toledo
February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
MOLINE, Ill. - Brayden Low and Jake Bolton scored key third period goals and C.J. Motte made 34 saves as the host Quad City Mallards (19-28-4) defeated the Toledo Walleye (34-14-4) 4-3 Sunday.
Low broke a 2-2 tie just one minute, 18 seconds into the third by jamming in the rebound after Jamie Tardif's shot hit the post. Bolton's blast from the right point gave the Mallards a 4-2 lead at 5:13 and would loom even larger after Erik Bradford brought Toledo back within one with just over a minute remaining. Bradford roofed the puck from the right wing circle just after the Walleye pulled goaltender Matej Machovsky for an extra attacker but Motte and the Mallards would protect the lead for the remaining 73 seconds.
The Mallards regained the initiative in the third after first building a two goal lead in the opening period. Tristan King pounced on a rebound to put the Mallards up 1-0 at 5:23 of the first. Keegan Kolesar's tip-in widened the gap to 2-0 at 9:49.
Austin Brassard brought the Walleye within one by burying a rebound at 13:39 of the second period. The Walleye were on the power play when A.J. Jenks tipped in the tying goal just under two minutes later but the Mallards would rebound in the third period.
The Mallards return to action on the road Thursday night against the Indy Fuel. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, February 28 at 6:35 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday home games.
Tickets for the February 28 game and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
