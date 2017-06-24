Mallards Look to Sweep Chinooks

News Release

After picking up a win at Kapco Park on Friday night, the Madison Mallards (12-12) will face the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-13). The Mallards will look to break .500 for the first time since the first series between Madison and Lakeshore.

In the first series between these two teams in early June, Lakeshore outscored Madison 23-3 at Warner Park. The Mallards got half of their revenge last night winning 5-2.

The middle of the Mallards' lineup has been productive in driving in runs recently. Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) has recorded an RBI in three of his last four games while Thomas Smart (Oakton) has driven in a run in five of his last six games.

The Mallards' bullpen continues to improve as well. The relieving staff has only allowed 12 runs over the last week of play, earning a bullpen ERA of 2.82. Last night, it was Mitch Vogrin (Illinois State) and Andrew Buckley (California) who finished off the game on the mound after starter Heath Renz (UW-Whitewater) threw a solid five innings.

Set to pitch for the Mallards tonight is Ryan Schmitt (Illinois). Schmitt enters tonight with a 1.72 ERA and a 1-1 record with Madison. He'll oppose Austin Havekost on the bump for Lakeshore. Havekost, a freshman from Kent State, owns a 1-1 record and a 9.28 ERA with Lakeshore this season.

First pitch against the Chinooks tonight is scheduled for 6:35 PM at Kapco Park. The Mallards will return home on Sunday for a 1:05 PM game with the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Listen to all Mallards games live by tuning into The Zone 106.7 FM or 1670 AM. For more Mallards coverage, visit mallardsbaseball.com.

