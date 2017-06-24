June 24, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards
News Release
After picking up a win at Kapco Park on Friday night, the Madison Mallards (12-12) will face the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-13). The Mallards will look to break .500 for the first time since the first series between Madison and Lakeshore.
In the first series between these two teams in early June, Lakeshore outscored Madison 23-3 at Warner Park. The Mallards got half of their revenge last night winning 5-2.
The middle of the Mallards' lineup has been productive in driving in runs recently. Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) has recorded an RBI in three of his last four games while Thomas Smart (Oakton) has driven in a run in five of his last six games.
The Mallards' bullpen continues to improve as well. The relieving staff has only allowed 12 runs over the last week of play, earning a bullpen ERA of 2.82. Last night, it was Mitch Vogrin (Illinois State) and Andrew Buckley (California) who finished off the game on the mound after starter Heath Renz (UW-Whitewater) threw a solid five innings.
Set to pitch for the Mallards tonight is Ryan Schmitt (Illinois). Schmitt enters tonight with a 1.72 ERA and a 1-1 record with Madison. He'll oppose Austin Havekost on the bump for Lakeshore. Havekost, a freshman from Kent State, owns a 1-1 record and a 9.28 ERA with Lakeshore this season.
First pitch against the Chinooks tonight is scheduled for 6:35 PM at Kapco Park. The Mallards will return home on Sunday for a 1:05 PM game with the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Listen to all Mallards games live by tuning into The Zone 106.7 FM or 1670 AM. For more Mallards coverage, visit mallardsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board
Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2017
- Rafters Complete Sweep of Bombers in Battle Creek - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Canaries Top Stockade for the Second-Straight Night - Battle Creek Bombers
- Mallards Look to Sweep Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Rafters Take on Bombers to Attempt Series Sweep - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Canaries Smash Stockade in Series Opening Win - Battle Creek Bombers
- Kenosha Offense Erupts in Middle Innings to Dismantle Wisconsin - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Early Offense Enough to Outlast Express - Rochester Honkers
- Bullfrogs Drop First Game in Rockford - Green Bay Bullfrogs
- Slinger Leads Rafters to Shutout Win in Battle Creek - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Selman's Stellar Night Leads Rox Past Border Cats - St. Cloud Rox