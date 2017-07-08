Mallards Look to Even Count

News Release

Battle Creek, Mich. - After losing 3-0 last night, the Madison Mallards (0-3, 19-19) will look to split the series with the Battle Creek Bombers (3-0, 23-15).

The Mallards are more than a little banged up coming into game two of the Battle Creek series. Two doubleheaders within the last week and half, and a four game road trip to Michigan have taken their toll on Madison's roster. The Mallards have lost several arms in the bullpen and have lost valuable position players for the rest of the season. Among the players still with Madison, third baseman Thomas Smart (Oakton) sat out last game dealing with pain in his left knee and right fielder Jeffrey Mitchell Jr. has been playing through discomfort in his hand.

Despite the injuries, the Mallards have a strong chance to right the ship today against Battle Creek with right-hander Simon Rosenblum-Larson (Harvard) starting the game on the mound. Rosenblum-Larson has started six games this season and owns a 1-1 record and a 1.11 ERA. Through 32.1 innings, the Ivy Leaguer has struck out 35 batters. His performance over the first half of the season has earned Rosenblum-Larson a Northwoods League All-Star selection.

Madison will be playing with another All-Star today as Doran Turchin (Illinois) will be reinserted into the lineup. Turchin sat out the last two games due to a suspension handed down from the Northwoods League, but will have a chance to contribute on the field today against the Bombers. The junior from Illinois is hitting .327 with eight home runs and 34 RBI on the season so far.

Cole Daily (Notre Dame), Madison's third All-Star, will look to bounce back at the plate today after being held hitless yesterday. With a walk in yesterday's game, Daily has now reached base in 24 straight games. The Mallard shortstop is hitting .342 on the year with only 20 strikeouts in 155 at-bats.

The first pitch in tonight's matchup is scheduled for 6:05 PM CST. Catch all the action live on 106.7 FM and 1670 AM The ZONE.

