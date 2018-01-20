Mallards Join Fight against Cancer with Pink in the Rink

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards will team with Genesis Health System for Pink in the Rink, starting with an ice painting event at the TaxSlayer Center on Wednesday, February 7 and continuing when the Mallards wear special edition pink jerseys during their home games on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10.

Fans are invited to stop by the TaxSlayer Center between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on February 7 to paint the name of a loved one affected by cancer on the ice in pink. Those names will remain in the ice for the Mallards' games February 9 at 7:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel and February 10 at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Susan G. Komen, Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative are among the nonprofit organizations who will join with the Mallards and Genesis Health System for the Pink in the Rink effort and the Mallards have implemented a special ticket offer for both the February 9 and February 10 games to benefit those organizations. A portion of the proceeds from lower bowl (horseshoe) tickets purchased by calling the Mallards at 309-277-1327 will be donated to Susan G. Komen, Gilda's Club and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

The Mallards will hit the newly painted ice for their games against Indy and Fort Wayne wearing one-of-a-kind pink sweaters that will go up for bid in a live auction immediately following the February 10 match-up with the Komets. Auction proceeds will benefit the Genesis Health Services Foundation.

