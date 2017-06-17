Mallards Hold off Bombers

News Release

Battle Creek, Mich.- A 40 minute rain delay and one of the most potent offenses in the Northwoods League didn't faze the Mallards (8-10) as the boys in green combined strong pitching, solid defense, and timely hits for a 6-1 victory over the Battle Creek Bombers (13-6) on Saturday night in Battle Creek.

The Mallards were able to take advantage of a struggling Battle Creek pitching staff early in the game by scoring all six runs in the first four innings. A string of three base hits in the second inning produced two runs, while Madison benefitted from several walks thrown by Battle Creek, and mishaps in the infield to put up three more in the fourth.

Right fielder Jeffrey Mitchell Jr. (California) had another big night at the plate, going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Cole Daily (Notre Dame) also reached base several times including two hits. Daily has now recorded a base hit in 13 of his last 14 games.

On the bump for Madison, Heath Renz (UW-Whitewater) controlled the Battle Creek lineup early, including two of the NWL's best hitters in Tom Stoffel and JD Mundy. Renz only allowed three hits in his 3.2 innings of work.

A rain delay in the middle of the fourth inning halted play for 40 minutes. After the delay, Rafi Vazquez (Coastal Carolina) took the mound for Madison in the place of Renz. Vazquez threw for two innings before giving way to Andrew Buckley (California) and David Stover (Marietta). Although Buckley gave up the run in the eighth, the bullpen looked strong for Madison as Buckley and Stover staved off Battle Creek's building momentum in the late innings.

The Mallards displayed their prowess in the field as well tonight. Cole Daily continued to impress, as the shortstop made a diving catch on a hard line drive to end the game. Jalen Harrison and Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) also flashed leather to make outstanding catches in the field.

The Mallards are back at Battle Creek tomorrow to face the Bombers at 1:05 PM CST. Catch all the action live on 106.7 FM and 1670 AM The ZONE.

