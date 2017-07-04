Mallards Go for Series Win

News Release

Madison, Wis. - After splitting a doubleheader with the Kenosha Kingfish (19-15) last night, the Mallards host Kenosha back at the Duck Pond for the conclusion of the four-game set. The Mallards have won nine of their last 12 games and have built momentum going into the second half of the Northwoods League season.

The story of the Kenosha series so far has been one-run ballgames. The Mallards edged the Kingfish, 7-6, at Warner Park in game one on Saturday. The Mallards trailed 6-4 after five innings, but came back thanks to a relentless approach at the plate. Last night, the Mallards pulled out another close game, winning 2-1 after a great outing by Harvard righty Simon Rosenblum-Larson. In the second half of the doubleheader the Mallards fell 3-4. This evening, the Mallards will look to win the four-game set which would be Madison's second consecutive series victory.

Offensively, Mallards second baseman Jake Snider (Louisville) has been a key piece in the lineup. Snider had three hits in last night's second game and now has had multiple hits in six of his last seven games. Snider will look to stay hot tonight against Kenosha's right-handed starter Mitch Boyer. Snider is nine-for-eighteen and has an incredible .609 on base percentage against righties this year.

Shortstop Cole Daily (Notre Dame) is also on a roll as he has a 14-game hit streak and has solidified himself as a reliable leadoff man. Daily leads the league in both hits and runs with 49 and 41, respectively. Overall, he has been extremely consistent over the last three weeks as he has reached base in 21 straight games.

Set to make his Mallards debut tonight is Florida right-hander Nate Brown. Brown just finished his freshman season with the Gators, who won the College World Series. The Hartland, Wisconsin native pitched in nine games this spring for the Gators. He compiled 18 innings and tallied 14 strikeouts. Brown joins his Florida teammate Andrew Baker who debuted for the Mallards last night. Additionally, Gators pitcher Tyler Dyson will arrive to Madison next week to join the team.

Set to oppose Brown is Kenosha starter Mitch Boyer. Boyer has started three games this season for the Kingfish and holds a 2.18 ERA. Boyer has pitched 12.1 innings and totaled nine strikeouts. Boyer's last outing was a loss against the Green Bay Bullfrogs.

Tonight's Independence Day game features post-game fireworks presented by Pepsi with a performance by The Ryan McGrath Band. For live updates of tonight's games, check out @MadisonMallards on Twitter and to listen live tune into The Zone 1670AM or 106.7FM WOZN.

