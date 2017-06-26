Mallards Go for Five Straight

News Release

Madison, Wis. - Winners of four straight, the Madison Mallards (14-12) head to Wausau tonight to take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks (9-17). After winning the first game of the two-game series yesterday afternoon, the Mallards will look to complete their second straight series sweep tonight.

Yesterday, the Mallards dominated the Woodchucks in all phases of the game as they pounded three home runs and held the Woodchucks to just one hit. Overall, the Mallards have been playing exceptional baseball lately as they've scored 27 runs and given up just eight during their four-game win streak.

Offensively, the top half of the Madison lineup has been on fire. Leadoff man Cole Daily (Notre Dame) has been providing the spark at the top of the order as he is batting .476 over his last five games. Overall, Daily is batting .367 and has also swiped ten bases, making him a threat whenever he reaches base.

In the middle of the lineup, Doran Turchin (Illinois) and Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) have been huge run producers for the Mallards. Camacho has nine RBI over his last five games and has an eleven-game hit streak. He has also hit home runs in back to back games. Turchin also went yard yesterday and has batted .400 over his last five ballgames. After taking the lead yesterday with big offensive innings, the Madison bats will look to continue to break away in games by putting up crooked numbers.

Scheduled to take the bump for the Mallards is Simon Rosenblum-Larson (Harvard). Rosenblum-Larson has been effective so far as he owns a 1.20 ERA through four starts this season. He has pitched 22.1 innings while striking out 23 and walking just five. Rosenblum-Larson has held opponents to a .210 batting average. He takes the mound today after the Madison pitching staff held the Woodchucks to just one hit yesterday. The Mallards have allowed only two runs in each of the last four games.

First pitch today is scheduled for 6:35 PM at Athletic Park in Wausau. The Mallards will return to Warner Park on Tuesday for a 7:05 PM start against the Kalamazoo Growlers. For live updates of tonight's game, check out @MadisonMallards on Twitter and to listen live tune into The Zone 1670AM or 106.7FM WOZN.

