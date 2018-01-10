Mallards Go Country Saturday; Souvenir Cup Giveaway, $2 Dogs/Beers Friday

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. (January 9, 2018) - The Quad City Mallards will join forces with WLLR-FM The Quad Cities' #1 Country for Country Night when the Mallards collide with the Indy Fuel on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center. Country Night caps off a Mallard home weekend that will begin with the return of $2 hot dogs and beers and a souvenir cup giveaway when the Mallards face the Fuel Friday evening at 7:05.

All fans in attendance Saturday night will have the chance to win an array of prizes, including tickets to Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley concerts and seats for the World's Toughest Rodeo as well Boot Barn gift cards. The Dani Lynn Howe Band will perform live immediately after the Country Night game in the TaxSlayer Center conference center.

The giveaways start Friday evening, when the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older through the doors will receive free Analog Arcade Bar/Quad City Mallards souvenir cups. Fans who then take along their souvenir cups when they visit Analog will receive several free game tokens. Analog is located at 302 Brady Street in Davenport.

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game courtesy of 97X. In addition, the Mallards have once again this season partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for this weekend's contests and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

