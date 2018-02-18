Mallards Game Day

February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. TOLEDO WALLEYE

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 4:05 CT

TAXSLAYER CENTER

QUAD CITY

18-28-4, 40 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

TOLEDO

34-13-4, 72 points

2nd place, Central Division

Coach: Dan Watson

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: ECHL.TV

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Night

Garrett Thompson scored two goals and added an assist as the host Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Mallards 4-1.

Streak

Last night's loss halted the Mallards' three-game winning streak.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 7-3-0 in their last ten games and 9-5-1 in their last 15.

Three in Three

Today's game is the Mallards' third in three days. This marks the second straight weekend and the sixth time this season the Mallards will play three times in as many days. The Mallards have gone 2-2-1 when playing a third game in three days.

Busy

Today's game is the Mallards' fourth in five days and their seventh in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards are ten games into a stretch that will see them hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days.

You Again

Last night's game was the Mallards' fifth in a row against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two).

Division

Today's game is the seventh of ten straight the Mallards will play against Central Division opponents.

Home Cooking

The Mallards have gone 5-2-0 in their last seven home games.

On the Road

The Mallards have gone 4-3-0 in their last seven away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.

Single

The Mallards scored just once last night after matching a team season high for goals in one game in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings and totaling 15 goals over their prior three games. Last night marked the fourteenth time this season the Mallards have been held to one goal or shut out.

Three

The Mallards fell behind 3-0 last night after scoring the first three goals Friday against Kalamazoo.

Shorties

The Mallards last night gave up a shorthanded goal for the eleventh time this season. The Mallards conceded a shorthanded goal to Thompson last night after scoring twice while shorthanded themselves Friday against Kalamazoo.

Bigger Guns

The Mallards have averaged 3.6 goals over their last 15 games after averaging just 2.3 over their first 35 outings.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last seven victories.

Muzzled

The Mallards have won the last eight times they have allowed three goals or fewer.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-sixth in the ECHL in goals per game (2.7). The Mallards remain twenty-seventh in the league in goals allowed per contest (4.0).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have been outshot in each of their last five games and have failed to outshoot the opposition in 12 of their last 13 games and 22 of their last 24 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.8 minutes in the box per game.

Big Al

Alex Globke scored the lone Mallard goal last night and has produced four points (two goals and two assists) in his last two games.

Magnificent Magyar

Gergo Nagy, who had an assist last night, is on a four-game point-scoring streak (2-4-6) and has totaled 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last ten games.

Pohl Position

Matt Pohlkamp has collected assists in four straight games (0-5-5) and has recorded eight points (three goals and five assists) in his last eight games.

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob ranks fourth among ECHL rookies and is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists (27).

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte made 34 saves last night while seeing his three-game winning streak come to an end. Motte has made 164 saves while starting the Mallards' last four games.

Special Teams

The Mallards have killed off their foes' last ten power plays, 19 of their opponents' last 20 advantages and 33 of the opposition's last 35 opportunities. The Mallards went 0-for-2 on the power play last night after converting two of their four chances Friday against Kalamazoo. The Mallards rank thirteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.4 percent) and twenty-fourth in penalty killing (79.6 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards have dropped each of their first two clashes of the season with Toledo. The Walleye made their lone prior visit to the TaxSlayer Center when they spoiled the Mallards' season opener 3-2 on October 13. The two clubs will meet a total of seven times. All-time, the Mallards have gone 1-3-1 overall against the Walleye and 1-1-0 on home ice.

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Dmitry Osipov was loaned to the Mallards by Chicago (AHL) Thursday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Tuesday.

