Mallards Game Day

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 6:35 CT

ALLEN COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL COLISEUM

QUAD CITY

18-27-4, 40 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

FORT WAYNE

34-13-3, 71 points

1st place, Central Division

Coach: Gary Graham

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Night

Tristan King scored twice and Alex Globke provided one of two Mallard shorthanded goals and added a pair of assists as the host Mallards defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 6-3.

Sweep

The Mallards last night completed a sweep of their two-game home-and-home series with the Wings. A 5-3 win Wednesday in Kalamazoo preceded last night's victory

Streak

The Mallards have won three straight games. The Mallards last lost a week ago tonight when they fell to the Komets 5-1 on home ice.

Four

With a victory tonight the Mallards would match their longest winning streak of the season. The Mallards won four in a row between January 31 and February 6.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 7-2-0 in their last nine games and 9-4-1 in their last 14.

Three in Three

Tonight's game is the second of three in three nights for the Mallards, who return home to face the Toledo Walleye tomorrow. This marks the second straight weekend and the sixth time this season the Mallards will play three times in as many days.

Busy

Tonight's game is the third of four in five days for the Mallards, who are also in the midst of a run of seven games in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards are nine games into a stretch that will see them hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days.

You Again

Tonight's game concludes a run of five straight for the Mallards against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two).

Division

Tonight's game is the sixth of ten straight the Mallards will play against Central Division opponents.

Home Cooking

The Mallards have gone 5-2-0 in their last seven home games.

On the Road

Beginning tonight, the Mallards play four of their next five games on the road. They have won back-to-back road games and have gone 4-2-0 in their last six away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.

Six

The Mallards last night matched a team season high for most goals in one game first set on February 2 when they defeated the Wings 6-2.

Three

The Mallards jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead last night.

Special

The Mallards score four special teams goals last night- two on the power play and two shorthanded. King and Kyle Follmer provided power play goals while Globke and Alexander Kuqali scored shorthanded.

Eleven

The Mallards have scored 11 goals over two games for the second time this season. They first did so when they followed up their February 2 six-goal outburst against the Wings by defeating Wichita 5-3 one night later.

Bigger Guns

The Mallards have averaged 3.8 goals over their last 14 games after averaging just 2.3 over their first 35 outings.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last seven victories.

Muzzled

The Mallards have won the last eight times they have allowed three goals or fewer.

Red Light District

With last night's six-goal onslaught the Mallards climbed out of last place in the ECHL in goals per game and into a tie for twenty-fifth (2.7). The Mallards remain twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals allowed per contest (4.0).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have failed to outshoot the opposition in 11 of their last 12 games and 21 of their last 23 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.8 minutes in the box per game.

Multiplicity

Five different Mallards produced at least two points last night: Globke, King, Kuqali (1-1-2), Jamie Tardif (1-1-2) and Matt Pohlkamp (0-2-2).

King Me

King has scored twice in two of the Mallards' last three games- a 4-3 shootout win Sunday at Fort Wayne and last night's conquest of Kalamazoo- and has totaled five points (four goals and one assist) in his last three outings. He has rung up 13 points (eight goals and five assists) in his last 11 games.

Deuces

Kuqali has recorded a goal and an assist in each of his last two games.

Magnificent Magyar

Gergo Nagy has produced four points (two goals and two assists) in his last two games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last nine games.

Trifecta

By piling up three points last night, Globke matched a career high first set when he scored twice and picked up one assist on April 5, 2017 for Toledo in the Walleye's 6-1 victory at Fort Wayne.

Double Down

Follmer has scored in each of the Mallards' last two games.

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob ranks third among ECHL rookies and fifth among defensemen in assists (27).

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte made 34 saves last night while extending his winning streak to three games (2.92, .935) and improving to 6-1-0 in his last seven starts (2.97, .929). Motte's winning streak began when he set a Mallard ECHL record and a league season high by making 60 saves in Sunday's shootout win in Fort Wayne.

Special Teams

The Mallards have killed off 15 of their opponents' last 16 power plays and have survived 29 of their foes' last 31 advantages. The Mallards converted half of their four power plays last night. The Mallards rank twelfth in the ECHL on the power play (17.6 percent) and twenty-fourth in penalty killing (79.1 percent).

Head to Head

Sunday's win was the Mallards' first in seven tries against Fort Wayne this season. They have now gone 1-5-1 against the Komets. The two teams will meet nine times this year. The Mallards have gone 1-3-0 in Fort Wayne. The Mallards have gone 55-61-12 all-time against the Komets

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Dmitry Osipov was loaned to the Mallards by Chicago (AHL) Thursday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.