Mallards Game Day
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 7:05 P.M. CT
TAXSLAYER CENTER
QUAD CITY
17-27-4, 38 points
7th place, Central Division
Phil Axtell
KALAMAZOO
26-19-4, 56 points
tied 3rd place, Central Division
Nick Bootland
WATCH: Facebook Live; ECHL.TV
LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Game
Gergo Nagy scored two goals and added an assist as the Mallards rallied to defeat the host Wings 5-3 Wednesday night.
Home-and-Home
Tonight's game is the conclusion of a two-game home-and-home series between the Mallards and Wings.
Back-to-Back
The Mallards have won back-to-back games. A 4-3 shootout victory over the Komets in Fort Wayne Sunday preceded Wednesday's win.
Upswing
The Mallards have gone 6-2-0 in their last eight games and 8-4-1 in their last 13.
Three in Three
Tonight's game is the first of three in three nights for the Mallards, who will visit Fort Wayne tomorrow night before returning home to face Toledo Sunday. This marks the second straight weekend and the sixth time this season the Mallards will play three times in as many days.
Busy
Tonight's game is the second of four in five days for the Mallards, who are also in the midst of a run of seven games in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards are eight games into a stretch that will see them hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days.
Comebacks
The Mallards overcame a 2-0 deficit Wednesday and have now come from behind in each of their last three wins.
You Again
Tonight's game is the fourth of five straight the Mallards will play against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two).
Division
Tonight's game is the fifth of ten straight the Mallards will play against Central Division opponents.
On the Road
The Mallards have won back-to-back road games and have gone 4-2-0 in their last six away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.
Home Cooking
The Mallards went 4-2-0 on a six-game homestand- their longest of the season- that ended with last Saturday's 5-1 loss to Fort Wayne.
Four
The Mallards matched a season high (set in the third period of a 5-4 shootout victory on January 20 in Kalamazoo) for goals in one period by scoring four in the second Wednesday. Nagy started the second period onslaught by scoring the first two Mallard goals of the game. Alexander Kuqali (who also had an assist) followed with the go-ahead goal before Kyle Follmer provided what proved to be the game winner.
Fire Power
The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last six victories.
Muzzled
The Mallards have won the last eight times they have allowed four goals or fewer.
Red Light District
The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.7) and goals allowed per contest (4.0).
Shooting Gallery
The Mallards have failed to outshoot the opposition in ten of their last 11 games and 20 of their last 22 outings.
Outside the Box
The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.6 minutes in the box per game.
Magnificent Magyar
Nagy has produced 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last eight games.
Between the Pipes
C.J. Motte made 36 saves in Wednesday's win and has now stopped 96 shots over this last two games after setting a Mallard ECHL record and a league season high by making 60 saves Sunday in Fort Wayne. In addition to winning back-to-back games, Motte has also gone 5-1-0 (2.96, .931) in his last six starts.
Helping Hand
Willie Raskob ranks third among ECHL rookies and fifth among defensemen in assists (27).
Special Teams
The Mallards have killed off ten of their opponents' last 11 power plays and have survived 24 of their foes' last 26 advantages. The Mallards have converted one of their last 13 power plays. The Mallards are tied for fifteenth in the ECHL on the power play (16.9 percent) and tied for twenty-fourth in penalty killing (78.5 percent).
Head to Head
The Mallards have gone 3-3-0 against Kalamazoo, who they will face eight times this season. The Mallards have gone 1-1-0 at home against the Wings. Wednesday's win was the Mallards' third straight against Kalamazoo after the Wings won the first three games of the season series. The Mallards have scored at least five goals in each of their three wins over Kalamazoo after totaling five goals in their prior three meetings with the Wings combined. The Mallards have gone 8-7-3 overall against the Wings (4-3-3 at home and 4-4-0 on the road) since the two clubs renewed their rivalry in 2015-16. Prior to that, the Mallards had not faced Kalamazoo since 2007. The Mallards and Wings competed against each other in the United Hockey League between 2000 and 2007. The Mallards went 24-19-7 in 50 meetings with the Wings over those seven seasons. They went 14-9-5 at home and 10-10-2 on the road against Kalamazoo.
Ins and Outs
Defenseman Dmitry Osipov was loaned to the Mallards by Chicago (AHL) yesterday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Tuesday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Tiffels, Wydo Head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers, Cyclones Game Saturday Postponed; Friday's Game Will be Played - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Wideman Returns to Fuel Roster - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Search Committee Formed to Select Next ECHL Commissioner - Reading Royals
- Spencer Watson Recalled by Ontario - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, February 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Capitals Prospect Carlson Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Northern Road Trip Pits Swamp Rabbits against Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (18-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Swamp Rabbits Make First Trip to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- College Fair Night Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- IceMen and Stingrays Face off in South Carolina - Jacksonville IceMen
- Huge 3-In-3 Weekend Starts Friday vs. Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Make Trade with Colorado, Add 3 Forwards - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Complete Seven-Game Road Stretch Friday, Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Double up Railers 4-2 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.