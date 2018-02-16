Mallards Game Day

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 7:05 P.M. CT

TAXSLAYER CENTER

QUAD CITY

17-27-4, 38 points

7th place, Central Division

Phil Axtell

KALAMAZOO

26-19-4, 56 points

tied 3rd place, Central Division

Nick Bootland

WATCH: Facebook Live; ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Game

Gergo Nagy scored two goals and added an assist as the Mallards rallied to defeat the host Wings 5-3 Wednesday night.

Home-and-Home

Tonight's game is the conclusion of a two-game home-and-home series between the Mallards and Wings.

Back-to-Back

The Mallards have won back-to-back games. A 4-3 shootout victory over the Komets in Fort Wayne Sunday preceded Wednesday's win.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 6-2-0 in their last eight games and 8-4-1 in their last 13.

Three in Three

Tonight's game is the first of three in three nights for the Mallards, who will visit Fort Wayne tomorrow night before returning home to face Toledo Sunday. This marks the second straight weekend and the sixth time this season the Mallards will play three times in as many days.

Busy

Tonight's game is the second of four in five days for the Mallards, who are also in the midst of a run of seven games in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards are eight games into a stretch that will see them hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days.

Comebacks

The Mallards overcame a 2-0 deficit Wednesday and have now come from behind in each of their last three wins.

You Again

Tonight's game is the fourth of five straight the Mallards will play against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two).

Division

Tonight's game is the fifth of ten straight the Mallards will play against Central Division opponents.

On the Road

The Mallards have won back-to-back road games and have gone 4-2-0 in their last six away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.

Home Cooking

The Mallards went 4-2-0 on a six-game homestand- their longest of the season- that ended with last Saturday's 5-1 loss to Fort Wayne.

Four

The Mallards matched a season high (set in the third period of a 5-4 shootout victory on January 20 in Kalamazoo) for goals in one period by scoring four in the second Wednesday. Nagy started the second period onslaught by scoring the first two Mallard goals of the game. Alexander Kuqali (who also had an assist) followed with the go-ahead goal before Kyle Follmer provided what proved to be the game winner.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last six victories.

Muzzled

The Mallards have won the last eight times they have allowed four goals or fewer.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.7) and goals allowed per contest (4.0).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have failed to outshoot the opposition in ten of their last 11 games and 20 of their last 22 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.6 minutes in the box per game.

Magnificent Magyar

Nagy has produced 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last eight games.

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte made 36 saves in Wednesday's win and has now stopped 96 shots over this last two games after setting a Mallard ECHL record and a league season high by making 60 saves Sunday in Fort Wayne. In addition to winning back-to-back games, Motte has also gone 5-1-0 (2.96, .931) in his last six starts.

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob ranks third among ECHL rookies and fifth among defensemen in assists (27).

Special Teams

The Mallards have killed off ten of their opponents' last 11 power plays and have survived 24 of their foes' last 26 advantages. The Mallards have converted one of their last 13 power plays. The Mallards are tied for fifteenth in the ECHL on the power play (16.9 percent) and tied for twenty-fourth in penalty killing (78.5 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards have gone 3-3-0 against Kalamazoo, who they will face eight times this season. The Mallards have gone 1-1-0 at home against the Wings. Wednesday's win was the Mallards' third straight against Kalamazoo after the Wings won the first three games of the season series. The Mallards have scored at least five goals in each of their three wins over Kalamazoo after totaling five goals in their prior three meetings with the Wings combined. The Mallards have gone 8-7-3 overall against the Wings (4-3-3 at home and 4-4-0 on the road) since the two clubs renewed their rivalry in 2015-16. Prior to that, the Mallards had not faced Kalamazoo since 2007. The Mallards and Wings competed against each other in the United Hockey League between 2000 and 2007. The Mallards went 24-19-7 in 50 meetings with the Wings over those seven seasons. They went 14-9-5 at home and 10-10-2 on the road against Kalamazoo.

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Dmitry Osipov was loaned to the Mallards by Chicago (AHL) yesterday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.