Mallards Game Day
February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 4:05 CT
ALLEN COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL COLISEUM
QUAD CITY
14-27-4, 34 points
7th place, Central Division
Coach: Phil Axtell
FORT WAYNE
32-13-2, 66 points
2nd place, Central Division
Coach: Gary Graham
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: ECHL.TV
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Night
Mason Baptista scored two goals as the Komets defeated the host Mallards 5-1.
Home-and-Home
The Mallards today bid for a split of their home-and-home with the Komets.
Back-to-Back
The Mallards have lost back-to-back games. A 4-1 setback at the hands of the Indy Fuel Friday preceded last night's defeat.
Upswing
The Mallards have gone 6-4-1 in their last 11 games.
Busy
Tonight's game is the seventh in a stretch that will see the Mallards hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days. The Mallards today play for the third time in three days for the fifth time this season. They have gone 1-2-1 when playing for the third time in as many days.
You Again
Today's game is the second five of straight the Mallards will play against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two).
Division
Today's game is the third of ten straight the Mallards will play against Central Division opponents.
Rapid Fire
The Mallards twice last night surrendered goals less than a minute apart. Trevor Cheek (1:31) and Baptista (2:26) scored 55 seconds apart in the second period. Baptista (11:28) and Dennis Kravchenko (12:06) scored 38 seconds apart in the third period.
Three Strikes
The Mallards allowed the final three goals in each of their last two games. Friday night the Fuel responded to Matt Pohlkamp's tying goal in the third period with three straight third period goals of their own. The Komets' Justin MacDonald scored late in the second period last night before Baptista and Kravchenko capped off the win in the third.
Home Sweet Home
The Mallards last night concluded their longest homestand of the season. They went 4-2-0 while playing six straight games at the TaxSlayer Center.
On the Road
The Mallards today play their first road game in 15 days since falling to the Railers 5-2 in Worcester on January 27.
Muzzled
The Mallards have been held to one goal in each of their last two games.
Stingy
The Mallards have allowed four goals or more in each of their last two games after giving up three goals or fewer in each of four straight wins prior to Friday evening. They have won each of the last six times they have kept foes under four goals.
Red Light District
The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.6) and goals allowed per contest (4.1).
Shooting Gallery
The Mallards were outshot 43-30 last night and have failed to outshoot the opposition in eight of their last nine games.
Outside the Box
The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.7 minutes in the box per game.
Little Big Man
Ryan McGrath picked up an assist last night and has now recorded seven points (three goals and four assists) in his last six games.
Rook
Willie Raskob ranks third among ECHL rookies in assists (27) and ranks fifth among defensemen.
Between the Pipes
Ivan Kulbakov made 38 saves while suffering the loss in goal last night.
Milestones
King has 98 career goals.
Special Teams
The Mallards went 1-for-2 on the power play last night while the Komets went 0-for-5. The Mallards have now killed off 19 of their foes' last 20 power plays. The Mallards rank fourteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.4 percent) and twenty-fourth in penalty killing (78.3 percent).
Head to Head
The Mallards have gone 0-5-1 against the Komets this season. The two teams will meet nine times this year. The Mallards have gone 0-3-0 in Fort Wayne. The Mallards have gone 54-62-12 all-time against the Komets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2018
- John Muse Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Admirals Fall in Weekend Finale, 5-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - February 11 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Fall Short in Comeback Bid against Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Weekend with First-Ever Trip to Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Solve Solar Bears Spell - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Admirals Host Rare Sunday Afternoon Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 11 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers at Solar Bears Game Day Snap Shot, February 11 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- 'Blades Pretty in Pink with 4-1 Win over Allen - Florida Everblades
- Stevenson Scores Twice in OT Loss at Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.