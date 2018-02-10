Mallards Game Day

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 7:05 CT

TAXSLAYER CENTER

QUAD CITY

14-26-4, 34 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

FORT WAYNE

31-13-2, 64 points

2nd place, Central Division

Coach: Gary Graham

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Night

Matt Tomkins made 45 saves and Matt Rupert- who also had an assist- broke a 1-1 third period tie with the first of three unanswered Indy Fuel goals as the Fuel defeated the host Mallards 4-1.

Home-and-Home

The Mallards tonight open a home-and-home with the Komets. The Mallards will visit Fort Wayne tomorrow at 4:05 CT.

Streak

Last night's loss halted the Mallards' four-game winning streak, the Mallards' longest win streak this season.

February

Last night's loss was the Mallards' first defeat of February. Their last loss prior to yesterday evening was a 5-2 setback at the hands of the Railers on January 27 in Worcester.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 6-3-1 in their last ten games and have gone 7-5-1 in 13 games since ending a team record setting 13 game (0-11-2) winless streak by defeating the Fuel 5-3 on January 12.

Busy

Tonight's game is the sixth in a stretch that will see the Mallards hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days. The Mallards this weekend play three games in three nights for the fifth time this season.

Rapid Response

A 29-second stretch in the third period proved pivotal last night. The Mallards' Matt Pohlkamp tied the game at one at 4:07 of the third only for Matt Rupert to reclaim the lead for the Fuel for good at the 4:36 mark.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards tonight conclude their longest homestand of the season by playing a sixth straight game at the TaxSlayer Center. Last night's loss ended the Mallards' four-game home winning streak and five-game (4-0-1) home regulation unbeaten streak. Both of those streaks were team season bests.

On the Road

The Mallards tomorrow in Fort Wayne will play their first road game in 15 days since falling in Worcester on January 27.

Muzzled

The Mallards were held to one goal last night after scoring at least four times in each of their four straight wins prior to yesterday evening.

Stingy

The Mallards allowed four goals last night after giving up three goals or fewer in each of their four straight wins prior to yesterday evening. They have won each of the last six times they have kept foes under four goals.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.6) and goals allowed per contest (4.0).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards fell last night despite outshooting Indy 46-33. The Mallards last night came within two shots of matching their season high of 48 set on November 3 in a 4-3 shootout win over the Fuel. The Mallards outshot Indy last night after failing to outshoot the opposition in their prior seven games and in 17 of their previous 18 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.7 minutes in the box per game.

Pohl Position

Pohlkamp has scored three times in the Mallards' last three games.

Granted

Triston Grant picked up an assist last night and has now recorded seven points (five goals and two assists) in his last eight games.

Blanks

Several of the Mallards' most productive players in recent games- including Tristan King, Brayden Low, Ryan McGrath, Gergo Nagy and Jamie Tardif- went pointless last night. King has eight points (four goals and four assists) in his last seven games; Low has six points (four goals and two assists) in his last five games; McGrath- who had a four-game point-scoring streak snapped last night- has six points (three goals and three assists) in his last five games; Nagy has seven points (three goals and four assists) in his last five games; Tardif has nine points (four goals and five assists) in his last nine games.

Rook

Willie Raskob ranks third among ECHL rookies in assists (27) and ranks fifth among defensemen.

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte last night made 28 saves while seeing his three game winning streak come to an end.

Milestones

King has 98 career goals.

Special Teams

The Mallards went 0-for-4 on the power play last night after scoring on five of their prior ten advantages and converting on the power play in each of their prior four games. The Mallards' run of 14 straight successful penalty kills also ended last night when the Fuel converted the second of its two power plays. The Mallards rank fourteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.2 percent) and twenty-sixth in penalty killing (77.6 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards have gone 0-4-1 against the Komets this season. The two teams will meet nine times this year. The Mallards have gone 0-1-1 on home ice against Fort Wayne and 0-3-0 on the road. The Mallards have gone 54-61-12 all-time against the Komets.

