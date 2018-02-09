Mallards Game Day

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. INDY FUEL

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 7:05 P.M. CT

TAXSLAYER CENTER

QUAD CITY

15-25-4, 34 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

INDY

19-21-3, 41 points

6th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Game

Gergo Nagy scored in regulation and also provided the clinching shootout goal and Ivan Kulbakov made 43 saves as the host Mallards rallied past the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 in the shootout Tuesday in the completion of a suspended game that started on November 17 and resumed Tuesday with 12:08 left in the second period and the Oilers leading 2-1.

Worth the Wait

Tuesday's game ended 81 days after it began.

Streaking

The Mallards have won four straight games for the first time since putting together four consecutive victories between March 22 and March 28, 2017. The Mallards last won more than four in a row when they went on an eight-game winning streak between January 28 and February 15, 2017.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 6-2-1 in their last nine games and have gone 7-4-1 in 12 games since ending a team record setting 13 game (0-11-2) winless streak by defeating the Indy Fuel 5-3 on January 12.

Busy

Tonight's game is the fifth in a stretch that will see the Mallards hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days. The Mallards this weekend play three games in three nights for the fifth time this season. The Mallards will host the Fort Wayne Komets tomorrow night before visiting Fort Wayne Sunday.

Shootout

The Mallards outscored Tulsa 2-0 in the shootout Tuesday and have now gone 4-1 in the shootout this season. They are 6-4 in games decided after the end of regulation.

Rally

The Mallards overcame a 3-1 deficit Tuesday. Gergo Nagy cut the Tulsa lead to 3-2 with 15 seconds left in the second period and Triston Grant tied the game in the third.

Welcome Aboard

Nagy and Grant were among nine players in uniform for the Mallards Tuesday who did not play for the team when that game was started on November 17.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards have started their longest homestand of the season by winning the first four of six straight games at the TaxSlayer Center. The Mallards are unbeaten in regulation (4-0-1) in their last five home games, their longest such streak this season.

On the Road

The Mallards Sunday in Fort Wayne will play their first road game in 15 days since falling to the Railers in Worcester 5-2 on January 27.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored four or more goals in four straight games for the first time this season.

Stingy

The Mallards have given up three goals or fewer in each of their last four games after doing so just twice in their prior 18 games. They have won each of the last six times they have kept foes under four goals.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.6) and goals allowed per contest (4.1).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have failed to outshoot the opposition in their last seven games and in 17 of their last 18 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.8 minutes in the box per game.

Magnificent Magyar

Nagy has totaled seven points (three goals and four assists) in his last four games.

Granted

Grant has scored five goals in his last six games.

King Me

Tristan King scored in the shootout Tuesday and has totaled eight points (four goals and four assists) in his last six games.

Little Big Man

Including the assist he registered on November 17, McGrath has now recorded points (3-3-6) in the Mallards' last four completed games.

Then and Now

Brayden Low recorded two points in the second period of the game that ended Tuesday night- a goal on November 17 and an assist on Tuesday. Low has notched four points (two goals and two assists) in the last two games the Mallards have completed.

Helping Hand

Jamie Tardif has nine points (four goals and five assists) in his last eight games.

Rook

Willie Raskob, who has piled up six assists in his last five games, is tied for second among ECHL rookies in assists (27) and ranks fifth among defensemen.

Between the Pipes

Kulbakov has earned the win in each of the Mallards' last two games. He made 28 saves in the portion of the game played Tuesday and went 2-for-2 in the shootout to improve to 3-0 in the shootout this season. C.J. Motte is in the midst of a three-game winning streak (2.67, .936).

Milestones

King has 98 career goals.

Best Behavior

Tuesday's game ended without any penalties being called. It was the ninth penalty-free game in ECHL history.

Special Teams

The Mallards have gone 5-for-10 on the power play over their last four games. They have scored at least one power play goal in each of their last five games, going 6-for-14 in the process. The Mallards have successfully completed their last 13 penalty kills after allowing eight power play goals on their foes' prior 19 chances. The Mallards are tied for twelfth in the ECHL on the power play (17.6 percent) and rank twenty-fifth in penalty killing (77.9 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards have gone 4-3-0 against Indy this season and have posted a 4-1-0 home record against the Fuel. The two clubs will meet 11 times. All-time the Mallards have gone 14-13-0 against the Fuel overall and 10-4-0 at home.

