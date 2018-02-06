Mallards Game Day

February 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. TULSA OILERS

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 6:35 P.M. CT

TAXSLAYER CENTER

[Resumption of game suspended November 17]

QUAD CITY

14-25-4, 32 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

TULSA

20-20-8, 48 points

5th place, Mountain Division

Coach: Rob Murray

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Suspended

Tonight's game is the resumption of the November 17 meeting between the Mallards and Oilers that was suspended with 12:08 remaining in the second period and the Oilers leading 2-1.

Last Game

Matt Pohlkamp scored twice for the host Mallards, who ripped off three first period goals in just 43 seconds on the way to a 5-3 win over the Wichita Thunder Saturday night.

Streaking

The Mallards have won three straight games, matching their longest winning streak of the season. The Mallards first won three in a row between October 27 and November 3.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 5-2-1 in their last eight games and have gone 6-4-1 in 11 games since ending a team record setting 13 game (0-11-2) winless streak by defeating the Indy Fuel 5-3 on January 12.

Busy

Tonight's game is the fourth in a stretch that will see the Mallards hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days.

Rapid Fire

The 43 seconds in which the Mallards scored three times Saturday is the least time they have used to score three goals this season. The onslaught started when Brayden Low- at 5:51- and Alexander Kuqali- at 6:07- scored the Mallards' fastest two goals of the season just 16 seconds apart. Tristan King capped off the outburst with a goal at 6:34.

Welcome Home

The Mallards have started their longest homestand of the season by winning the first three of six straight games at the TaxSlayer Center. The Mallards are unbeaten in regulation (3-0-1) in their last four home games, their longest such streak this season.

On the Road

The Mallards next Sunday in Fort Wayne will play their first road game in 15 days since falling to the Railers in Worcester 5-2 on January 27.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored four or more goals in three straight games for the first time this season. They have scored 11 times over their last two games, marking the first time this season they have scored more than ten goals over back-to-back games.

Stingy

The Mallards have given up three goals or fewer in each of their last three games after doing so just twice in their prior 18 games. They have won each of the last five times they have kept foes under four goals.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.6) and goals allowed per contest (4.1).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have failed to outshoot the opposition in their last six games and in 16 of their last 17 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 10.1 minutes in the box per game.

Little Big Man

McGrath recorded five points (three goals and two assists) in the Mallards' three wins last week.

King Me

King scored three goals- and added an assist- in his last two games and has eight points (four goals and four assists) in his last five games.

Helping Hand

Helping Hand

Jamie Tardif notched two assists in each of the Mallards' last two games, has registered five assists in his last three games and has totaled nine points (four goals and five assists) in his last seven games.

Granted

Triston Grant scored in four straight games and collected points in five consecutive contests (4-1-5) before being held off the scoresheet Saturday against Wichita. Grant celebrated his thirty-fourth birthday Friday by scoring the game winning goal against Kalamazoo. That game winner was Grant's second in as many games. He also scored what proved to be the winner Wednesday against Cincinnati.

Rook

Willie Raskob collected two assists in each of the Mallards' last two games and has piled up six assists in his last four games. Raskob ranks second among ECHL rookies in assists (27) and is tied for fourth among defensemen.

Between the Pipes

Ivan Kulbakov made 32 saves in Saturday's win. C.J. Motte is in the midst of a three-game winning streak (2.67, .936).

Debut

Sam Warning made his American Hockey League debut Saturday night for the San Jose Barracuda against the Stockton Heat after signing a professional tryout agreement with San Jose Friday. Warning played again for San Jose last night against the Tuscon Roadrunners.

Milestones

King played this three hundred fiftieth ECHL game Friday against Kalamazoo. King has 98 career goals.

Special Teams

The Mallards went 1-for-2 on the power play Saturday and 5-for-10 in their three games last week. They have scored at least one power play goal in each of their last four games, going 6-for-14 in the process. The Mallards have successfully completed their last 13 penalty kills after allowing eight power play goals on their foes' prior 19 chances. The Mallards are tied for twelfth in the ECHL on the power play (17.2 percent) and tied for twenty-fifth in penalty killing (77.9 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards and Oilers split their first two completed head-to-head meetings. Tonight they will finish a game they started 81 days ago. On November 17 Joey Sides and Dmitrii Sergeev scored to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead before a Brayden Low goal reduced the deficit to one for the Mallards. Ivan Kulbakov started that game in goal for the Mallards against the Oilers' Devin Williams. The Mallards have hosted each of the first three games of the season series. After tonight, the Mallards and Oilers will play three more times- March 23, 24 and 25 in Tulsa. Those March match-ups will mark the Mallards' first appearance at the BOK Center in better than two years since they defeated the Oilers 4-3 in overtime on February 13, 2016. All-time, the Mallards have gone 18-15-0 against Tulsa overall and 13-8-0 at home.

