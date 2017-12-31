Mallards Game Day

December 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards
News Release
QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30, 7:05 CT
TAXSLAYER CENTER
QUAD CITY
8-17-3, 19 points
7th place, Central Division
Phil Axtell
FORT WAYNE
18-8-2, 38 points
2nd place, Central Division
Gary Graham
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Night
Winston Day Chief scored twice and added an assist and Justin Danforth provided the only shootout goal as the Cincinnati Cyclones came from behind to edge the host Mallards 5-4 in a shootout. The Mallards, who earned one point for the shootout setback, built a 3-0 lead just four minutes, two seconds into the game and took a 4-3 lead in the third period only for the Cyclones to rally to even the score on both occasions.
Nine
The Mallards are winless in their last nine games. The Mallards have gone 0-7-2 since defeating the Mavericks 5-3 on December 2 in Kansas City. Their current skid has eclipsed the prior club record winless streak of seven games. The Mallards twice went seven games without victory. They went 0-6-1 between February 21 and March 15, 1996 in the Colonial Hockey League and between October 24 and November 14, 2009 in the International Hockey League.
To the Point
The Mallards last night earned a point for the second time in four games. They also picked up one point while suffering a 5-4 overtime loss to the Komets last Wednesday.
Shootout
The Mallards last night suffered their first shootout loss of the season. They are now 2-1 in the shootout. The Mallards have fallen the last three times they have finished regulation tied after winning on the first four occasions this season they were deadlocked after 60 minutes.
You Again
Tonight's game is the seventh straight for the Mallards against the Cyclones (four) or Komets (three). The Mallards and Komets tonight meet on a second straight Saturday, get together for the third time in 11 days and clash for the fourth time in 22 days.
Central
The Mallards tonight play the thirteenth game in a run of 14 straight against division opponents. The will go on to play 20 of 21 games against division foes.
Busy
The Mallards this weekend play three games in three days for the fourth time this season. The Mallards visit Kalamazoo tomorrow. They will play three times in as many days a total of nine times.
Home Cooking
The Mallards are winless (0-3-3) in their last six home games. They last won at home when they defeated the Indy Fuel 2-1 in overtime on November 12. This marks the first time in club history the Mallards have gone winless over six home games. The Mallards have endured three five-game home winless streaks, most recently when they went 0-3-2 between February 18 and February 26, 2006 in the United Hockey League.
On the Road
The Mallards have lost six straight road games. That dip matches the longest away regulation losing streak in team history. The Mallards first dropped six consecutive away games between November 5 and December 10, 2004 in the UHL.
Four Score
The Mallards have scored four goals in three of their last four games and have allowed four goals or more in each of their last six games.
Rapid Fire
The Mallards scored their fastest two goals of the season and fastest three goals of the campaign in the first period last night. Triston Grant- at 3:41- and Kenney Morrison- at 4:02- struck for the Mallards' second and third goals just 21 seconds apart. Grant and Morrison completed a run of three goals in two minutes, 13 seconds that started when Brayden Low scored just one minute, forty-nine seconds into the game.
Trifecta
By scoring three times in the first last night, the Mallards set a team season high for goals in one period.
Even Steven
The Mallards outscored the Cyclones 4-2 at even strength last night but were outscored 2-0 on the power play.
Red Light District
The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.3).
Outside the Box
The Mallards average the fewest penalty minutes (8.7) per game in the ECHL.
Double Down
Low (one goal and one assist), Grant (one goal and one assist) and Matt Pohlkamp (two assists) had two points apiece in the first period last night.
Mac Attack
Josh MacDonald picked up an assist last night and now has six points (three goals and three assists) in his last four games.
Helping Hand
Willie Raskob collected his eighteenth assist last night and now ranks third among rookies in assists and is tied for sixth among defensemen.
On the Plus Side
Low set a Mallard single game season high with a plus/minus rating of plus-4 last night.
Firsts
Jake Bolton last night scored his first goal for the Mallards. Bolton, who was acquired from the Florida Everblades December 5, scored once earlier this season for the Wheeling Nailers. Kyle Novak last night recorded his first point of the season by assisting on Bolton's goal.
Between the Pipes
Matt O'Connor made 25 saves and stopped two of three Cincinnati shootout chances last night. O'Connor has played in four straight games since making his Mallard debut last Wednesday against the Komets.
Milestones
Tristan King has 94 career goals.
Special Teams
The Cyclones went 2-for-3 on the power play last night. The Mallards have allowed seven goals on their foes' last 11 power plays and now rank twenty-sixth in the ECHL in penalty killing (77.6 percent). The Mallards are tied for nineteenth on the power play (15.4 percent).
Head to Head
The Mallards have gone 0-3-1 against the Komets this season. The two teams will meet nine times this year. Last Wednesday's Komet overtime win was the first game between the two clubs in Moline this season. The Mallards have gone 54-60-12 all-time against the Komets
Ins and Outs
Alexander Kuqali (upper body injury) has missed the Mallards' last nine games while on injured reserve retroactive to December 3.
Quad City Mallards
-- Brian Lavelle
Director of Communications and Broadcasting
Quad City Mallards
Proud ECHL affiliate of Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Wolves
O: 309-277-1344
C: 309-721-0732
F: 309-277-1362
www.myqcmallards.net
