News Release

MALLARDS GAME DAY

QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9, 6:30 CT

ALLEN COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL COLISEUM

QUAD CITY

8-11-1, 17 points

6th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

FORT WAYNE

11-6-2, 24 points

tied 3rd place, Central Division

Coach: Gary Graham

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Night

Tyler Biggs scored two goals including the game winner as the host Kalamazoo Wings defeated the Mallards- who got goals from Chris Francis and Josh MacDonald- 5-2.

On the Road

With last night's setback, the Mallards have now gone 2-3-0 over the first five games of a stretch of nine straight on the road.

Independence Day

Each of the Mallards' last two wins have come at the expense of the Kansas City Mavericks. The Mallards outlasted the Mavericks 5-3 last Saturday in Independence after winning 2-0 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on November 26.

Splitsville

A win tonight would give the Mallards their third away split in as many weekends. The Mallards started their marathon road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Thunder in Wichita on November 25 before rebounding the next day against the Mavericks. The Mallards fell to the Indy Fuel 3-1 last Friday but posted another win in Kansas City one night later.

Leaving Home

The Mallards next play at home when they return to the TaxSlayer Center to face the Komets on December 20.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.3).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards were outshot 38-22 last night and matched season lows for shots in one game and for shots in one period (four in the first).

Welcome Back

Francis played his first game of the season last night and marked the occasion by scoring the Mallards' first goal. Francis, who signed with the Mallards' last week, missed the first nineteen games of the campaign after suffering an upper body injury in the offseason.

Mac Attack

MacDonald (6-6-12) has six points (three goals and three assists) in his last six games.

Warning Sign

Sam Warning (11-6-17), who leads the Mallards in goals and points, picked up assists in each of his last three games.

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob (0-14-14) is tied for second among rookies and is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists. He has recorded 13 assists in his last 14 games.

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte made 33 saves and allowed four goals while suffering the loss last night.

Milestones

Tristan King has 94 career goals...Garrett Klotz has 980 career regular season penalty minutes.

Special Teams

The Mallards failed to convert their only power play last night and went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Mallards rank eighteenth in the ECHL on the power play (16.2 percent) and seventeenth in penalty killing (82.3 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards' dropped their only prior game against the Komets 7-1 on November 4 in Fort Wayne. The two teams will meet nine times this season. The Mallards have gone 54-58-11 all-time against the Komets.

Ins and Outs

Jake Reed was signed by as an emergency backup goaltender yesterday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Thursday...Goaltender Branden Komm was traded to Manchester Wednesday in exchange for financial considerations...The Mallards acquired defenseman Jake Bolton from Florida Tuesday to complete the trade that sent forward Nolan LaPorte to Florida in July in exchange for future considerations.

