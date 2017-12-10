December 10, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards
News Release
MALLARDS GAME DAY
QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9, 6:30 CT
ALLEN COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL COLISEUM
QUAD CITY
8-11-1, 17 points
6th place, Central Division
Coach: Phil Axtell
FORT WAYNE
11-6-2, 24 points
tied 3rd place, Central Division
Coach: Gary Graham
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Night
Tyler Biggs scored two goals including the game winner as the host Kalamazoo Wings defeated the Mallards- who got goals from Chris Francis and Josh MacDonald- 5-2.
On the Road
With last night's setback, the Mallards have now gone 2-3-0 over the first five games of a stretch of nine straight on the road.
Independence Day
Each of the Mallards' last two wins have come at the expense of the Kansas City Mavericks. The Mallards outlasted the Mavericks 5-3 last Saturday in Independence after winning 2-0 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on November 26.
Splitsville
A win tonight would give the Mallards their third away split in as many weekends. The Mallards started their marathon road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Thunder in Wichita on November 25 before rebounding the next day against the Mavericks. The Mallards fell to the Indy Fuel 3-1 last Friday but posted another win in Kansas City one night later.
Leaving Home
The Mallards next play at home when they return to the TaxSlayer Center to face the Komets on December 20.
Red Light District
The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.3).
Shooting Gallery
The Mallards were outshot 38-22 last night and matched season lows for shots in one game and for shots in one period (four in the first).
Welcome Back
Francis played his first game of the season last night and marked the occasion by scoring the Mallards' first goal. Francis, who signed with the Mallards' last week, missed the first nineteen games of the campaign after suffering an upper body injury in the offseason.
Mac Attack
MacDonald (6-6-12) has six points (three goals and three assists) in his last six games.
Warning Sign
Sam Warning (11-6-17), who leads the Mallards in goals and points, picked up assists in each of his last three games.
Helping Hand
Willie Raskob (0-14-14) is tied for second among rookies and is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists. He has recorded 13 assists in his last 14 games.
Between the Pipes
C.J. Motte made 33 saves and allowed four goals while suffering the loss last night.
Milestones
Tristan King has 94 career goals...Garrett Klotz has 980 career regular season penalty minutes.
Special Teams
The Mallards failed to convert their only power play last night and went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Mallards rank eighteenth in the ECHL on the power play (16.2 percent) and seventeenth in penalty killing (82.3 percent).
Head to Head
The Mallards' dropped their only prior game against the Komets 7-1 on November 4 in Fort Wayne. The two teams will meet nine times this season. The Mallards have gone 54-58-11 all-time against the Komets.
Ins and Outs
Jake Reed was signed by as an emergency backup goaltender yesterday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Thursday...Goaltender Branden Komm was traded to Manchester Wednesday in exchange for financial considerations...The Mallards acquired defenseman Jake Bolton from Florida Tuesday to complete the trade that sent forward Nolan LaPorte to Florida in July in exchange for future considerations.
