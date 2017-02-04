Mallards Game Day

ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. RAPID CITY RUSH

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 7:05 CT

IWIRELESS CENTER

QUAD CITY

24-18-2, 50 points

tied 3rd place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

RAPID CITY

15-22-7, 37 points

7th place, Mountain Division

Coach: Mark DeSantis

WATCH: Fox Sports Radio 1230

LISTEN: ECHL.TV

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Game

Pavel Jenys broke a 5-5 deadlock at 10:13 of the third period and the Mallards went on to defeat the host Missouri Mavericks 6-5 Tuesday night.

Streak

The Mallards have won three straight games.

Central

With Tuesday night's win the Mallards moved into a tie for third place in the Central Division with the Tulsa Oilers.

Axtell

The Mallards have gone 5-2-0 in seven games since interim head coach Phil Axtell took over for Terry Ruskowski behind the team's bench on January 20.

18

The Mallards have scored 18 goals over their last three games. The Mallards defeated Indy 7-2 last Saturday and 5-1 Sunday before scoring six against Missouri Tuesday. The Mallards last scored more than 18 times in a three-game stretch when they totaled 19 goals in games played on November 29, November 30 and December 6, 2013. The Mallards defeated St. Charles 4-3 in the first of those three Central Hockey League games before routing Tulsa 9-3 in their next outing and closing out that explosive run by dropping Brampton 6-1.

Balance

Six different Mallards scored Tuesday against Missouri after five different Mallards scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over Indy. Tuesday also saw 13 different Mallards record at least one point for the second time in three games. Thirteen Mallards also notched points in last Saturday's seven-goal outburst in Indianapolis. A paltry total of a dozen Mallards picked up points against the Fuel on Sunday. Every Mallard skater who played recorded at least one point over the team's last two games.

January

January was the Mallards' busiest month of the season. The Mallards went 6-8-0 in 14 games last month.

For Openers

The Mallards have not only scored the first goal in each of their last seven games, they have also scored the first two goals in each of their last five games.

First

The Mallards have outscored opponents 9-2 in the first period over their last three games and 13-3 in the opening period over their last five contests.

Second

The Mallards allowed a season high 26 shots in the second period Tuesday in Missouri. The Mallards matched a team season high by allowing four goals in the second period Tuesday.

Even Steven

The Mallards have scored 19 of their last 20 goals at even strength. Sam Warning's game-tying power play goal in the third period of Tuesday's win in Missouri halted a run that had seen 18 consecutive Mallard goals scored at even strength.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards tonight begin a four-game homestand and will play 17 of their 28 remaining regular season games on home ice.

The Mallards this evening play at home for the first time since January 20, when they defeated Missouri 5-4 in a shootout.

On the Road

With the Tuesday's win, the Mallards finished a six-game road trip 4-2-0.

Red Light District

The Mallards have both scored and allowed 138 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per game. They are tied for eleventh in the ECHL in goals against and rank seventeenth in goal-scoring.

Parks and Wreck

Michael Parks' nine-game point-scoring streak (5-6-11) is the longest Mallard point streak this season. Parks leads the Mallards and ranks third among ECHL rookies in goals (18).

Seven-Up

Jenys has scored four goals in his last three games and seven goals in his last seven games.

Captain

Chris Francis has piled up seven points (four goals and three assists) in his last three games and ten points (six goals and four assists) in his last five games.

On the Plus Side

Kevin Gibson has climbed to third in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+26) by posting a +2 in each of the Mallards' last four games and a +9 nine over his last five games. Gibson is also on a four-game point-scoring streak (one goal and five assists).

Between the Pipes

Adam Vay made 39 saves Tuesday on the way to his fifth straight win. C.J. Motte ranks second in the ECHL in save percentage (.921) and is tied for fifth in goals against average (2.55).

Milestones

Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists...Ned Lukacevic has 97 career ECHL assists...Brady Brassart has played 191 career games...Chris Francis has scored 91 career ECHL goals

Power Play

The Mallards scored on the first of their two power plays Tuesday after failing to convert their prior seven power plays, scoring once on 21 advantages and cashing in just two of their previous 43. The Mallards rank twenty-fourth in the ECHL on the power play (12.9 percent).

Penalty Kill

The Mallards have killed off their foes' last seven power plays. The Mallards rank nineteenth in the league in penalty killing (81.3 percent).

Head-to-Head

The Rush tonight wraps up its three-game season series with the Mallards by making its only visit to the Quad Cities this year. The Mallards swept a pair of games in Rapid City October 21 (3-2) and October 22 (4-1). All-time, the Mallards have gone 26-13-3 against the Rush overall and have gone 14-5-1 against Rapid City on home ice.

Ins and Outs

Alex Petan signed a professional tryout agreement with Iowa (AHL) Thursday...The Mallards acquired defenseman Alexander Kuqali from Florida in exchange for the ECHL rights to Jake Baker Tuesday...Defenseman Mike Monfredo has missed the Mallards' last three games (upper body injury)...Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last 22 games (upper body injury).

