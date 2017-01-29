Mallards Game Day

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. INDY FUEL

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29, 2:05 CT

INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

QUAD CITY

22-18-2, 46 points

4th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

INDY

14-26-3, 31 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Night

Chris Francis- who added an assist- and Pavel Jenys scored two goals apiece as the Mallards rolled past the host Fuel 7-2.

Tie Breaker

With last night's win, the Mallards moved two points ahead of the idle Kalamazoo Wings and reclaimed sole possession of fourth place in the Central Division.

Double Dip

The Mallards today bid for a second win in Indianapolis in 24 hours.

Seventh Heaven

The Mallards last night scored seven goals in one game for the first time since they defeated the Alaska Aces 7-4 on November 11, 2015 at the iWireless Center.

Big Win

The Mallards last night equaled their largest margin of victory this season. The Mallards first won by five when they dropped the Beast 6-1 in Brampton on December 2.

Lift Off

The Mallards took control of last night's game by outscoring the Fuel 4-1 in the first period. The Mallards grabbed an early 2-0 lead with goals just one minute and thirty-two seconds apart from Michael Parks (at 1:05) and Francis (2:37). After Alex Wideman scored the first Indy goal at 8:35, the Mallards responded with goals just one minute and thirty-five seconds apart from Jenys (14:04) and Alex Petan (15:39).

Foursome

The Mallards matched a team season high by scoring four first period goals last night. The Mallards had scored four times in one period once before: on November 26 in the second period of a 6-2 victory over the Komets in Fort Wayne.

Spread the Wealth

Twelve different Mallards recorded at least one point last night.

Even Steven

The Mallards and Fuel combined to score all nine goals at 5-on-5 last night.

For Openers

The Mallards have scored first in each of their last five games.

On the Road

The Mallards tonight play the fifth game in a stretch of six straight on the road. They have gone 2-2-0 over the first four games of that road swing.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards next play at home Saturday night against Rapid City.

Busy

The Mallards today play for the third time in 48 hours. The Mallards rebounded last night after opening the weekend with a 5-2 loss Friday evening in Wheeling.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twelfth in the ECHL in goals against per game (3.1). They rank nineteenth in the ECHL in goal scoring (3.0 per game).

High Five

Jenys has scored five goals in his last five games. The first of his two goals last night proved to be the game winner.

Captain

Francis has scored four times and picked up two assists for six points in his last three games. He has totaled 11 points (five goals and six assists) in his last eight games.

Parks and Wreck

By opening the scoring last night with his team-leading seventeenth goal of the season, Parks extended his point-scoring streak to seven games (4-5-9). Parks has piled up 21 points (11 goals and ten assists) in his last 17 games along with 27 points (15 goals and 12 assists) in his last 24 contests. He ranks third among ECHL rookies in goals.

Welcome Back

Petan scored last night after rejoining the Mallards earlier in the day from the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild. Petan registered a goal and an assist in three AHL games after signing a PTO with Iowa on January 16.

Buzzer Beater

Donnie Harris scored the seventh Mallard goal with just 3.6 seconds left in last night's game.

On the Plus Side

Kevin Gibson has climbed into a tie for fifth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+22) by turning in a +5 over his last three games. Gibson, who had an assist last night, has collected three points (one goal and two assists) over the first two games of the weekend.

Double Your Fun

Nick Grasso last night recorded his first two points- a pair of assists- since signing with the Mallards January 15. Grasso, who went pointless in a three-game stint with the Fuel earlier this month, yesterday evening also posted a game-high plus/minus rating of +4 while helping the Mallards past his former club.

Between the Pipes

Adam Vay made 26 saves last night on the way to his fourth straight win. C.J. Motte ranks second in the ECHL in save percentage (.920) and is tied for eighth in goals against average (2.63).

Milestones

Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists.

Power Play

The Mallards went 0-for-2 on the power play last night and have now converted one of their last 20 opportunities. The Mallards are tied for twenty-fourth in the ECHL on the power play (12.5 percent).

Penalty Kill

The Fuel went 0-for-2 on the power play last night after the Mallards gave up four Wheeling power play goals Friday evening. The Mallards now rank twenty-first in the league in penalty killing (80.7 percent).

Head-to-Head

The Mallards have gone 5-1-0 against the Fuel this season and have outscored Indy 17-5 while going 3-0-0 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Mallards will meet the Fuel a total of ten times. All-time, the Mallards have gone 8-8-0 overall against the Fuel and have gone 3-5-0 in Indianapolis.

Ins and Outs

Forward Alex Petan returned to the Mallard lineup last night after signing a professional tryout agreement with Iowa (AHL) January 16...Defenseman Mike Monfredo missed last night's game (upper body injury)...Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last 20 games (upper body injury).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.