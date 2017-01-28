Mallards Game Day

QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. INDY FUEL

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 6:35 CT

INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

QUAD CITY

21-18-2, 44 points

tied 4th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

INDY

14-25-3, 31 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Night

Cody Wydo scored twice and added an assist as the host Wheeling Nailers ripped off five unanswered goals- including four on the power play- on the way to a 5-2 victory over the Mallards. The Nailers rebounded after the Mallards jumped in front with goals from Nolan LaPorte and Kevin Gibson.

Deadlock

The Kalamazoo Wings last night defeated Brampton 2-1 in a shootout to move into a tie with the Mallards for fourth place in the Central Division. The Wings are idle tonight.

Double Dip

Tonight's game is the first of two in under 24 hours between the Mallards and Fuel, who will meet again tomorrow afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Busy

The Mallards last night kicked off their second stretch of three games in 48 hours in as many weekends. This is their fourth run of three games in three days this season.

In the Red

The Mallards are three games over .500 despite having been outscored 130-120 on the season.

Even Steven

The Mallards have gone 3-3-0 in their last six games after setting a team record by dropping their prior six outings.

First

The Mallards have scored first in each of their last four games.

Third

The Mallards have been outscored 25-8 in the third period over their last 11 games.

On the Road

The Mallards tonight play the fourth game in a stretch of six straight on the road. They have gone 1-2-0 over the first three games of that road swing.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards next play at home a week from tonight against Rapid City.

Red Light District

The Mallards are tied for twelfth in the ECHL in goals against per game (3.2). They rank twentieth in the ECHL in goal scoring (2.9 per game).

Parks and Wreck

With an assist last night, Michael Parks extended his point-scoring streak to six games (3-5-8). Parks has piled up 20 points (ten goals and ten assists) in his last 16 games along with 26 points (14 goals and 12 assists) in his last 23 contests. He is also tied for third among ECHL rookies in goals (16).

Warning Signs

With an assist last night, Sam Warning became the first Mallard to reach 30 points this season. Warning has now collected assists in each of his last three games.

On the Plus Side

Gibson, who last night not only scored but also added an assist, is tied for ninth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+20).

Streak Stopped

Chris Francis' six-game point-scoring streak (3-5-8) ended last night.

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte made 27 saves while suffering the loss last night. Motte ranks third in the ECHL in save percentage (.920) and is tied for seventh in goals against average (2.63). Adam Vay has won three straight starts.

Milestones

Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists.

Power Play

The Mallards have converted one of their last 18 power plays. The Mallards are tied for twenty-third in the ECHL on the power play (12.7 percent).

Penalty Kill

The Mallards last night allowed four power play goals (on seven Wheeling advantages) for the first time since the Dayton Gems went 4-for-6 on the power play on November 4, 2011 in a 5-4 Central Hockey League win over the Mallards at the iWireless Center. The Mallards now rank twenty-first in the league in penalty killing (80.4 percent).

Head-to-Head

The Mallards have gone 4-1-0 against the Fuel this season and have gone 2-0-0 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Mallards will meet Indy a total of ten times. All-time, the Mallards have gone 7-8-0 overall against the Fuel and have gone 2-5-0 in Indianapolis.

Ins and Outs

Forward Alex Petan returned to the Mallards today after signing a professional tryout agreement with Iowa (AHL) January 16...Defenseman Donnie Harris returned to the Mallards' lineup last night after missing six games (upper body injury)...Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last 19 games (upper body injury).

