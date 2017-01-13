Mallards Game Day
January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
MALLARDS GAME DAY
QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. INDY FUEL
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 7:05 CT
IWIRELESS CENTER
QUAD CITY
18-14-2, 38 points
4th place, Central Division
Coach: Terry Ruskowski
INDY
10-22-3, 23 points
7th place, Central Division
Coach: Bernie John
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Game
Nick Huard scored shorthanded and added an assist and Craig Dalrymple and Seth Ambroz provided vital goals during a wild third period as the host Cincinnati Cyclones held off Jack Nevins- who scored twice- and the undermanned Mallards 3-2 Wednesday night.
Streak
The Mallards have matched the longest regulation losing streak in team history by dropping five straight games. Prior to their current skid, the Mallards last lost five in a row in regulation when they fell in five consecutive International Hockey League games between January 16 and January 24, 2010.
Unhappy New Year
The Mallards have dropped their first four games of 2017. Their last win was a 3-2 home triumph over the Missouri Mavericks on December 30.
Doubling Up
The Mallards scored twice Wednesday after producing just one goal over their prior two games combined. The Mallards have scored two goals or fewer in each of their last five games.
Red Light District
The Mallards have been outscored 21-7 over the course of their five-game losing streak. The Mallards now rank seventh in the ECHL in goals against per game (2.9) and rank twenty-second in the ECHL in goal scoring (2.9 per game).
Home Sweet Home
The Mallards kick off a four-game homestand tonight. They have lost back-to-back home games.
On the Road
The Mallards have lost their last three away games. The Mallards' road record (11-8-0) is better than their home record (7-6-2).
Third
The Mallards have been outscored 10-1 in the third period over their last four games.
Undermanned
Due to injuries and call-ups, the Mallards dressed just 17 players- instead of the standard 18- for each of their last two games.
Close Call
Wednesday's setback was the Mallards' seventh one-goal decision in their last ten games.
Deuce
Wednesday night's contest was Nevins' first career two-goal game. Nevins Wednesday also set a career high for goals (5) in one season, surpassing his prior career high of four set last year with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans.
Brady's Bunch
Brady Brassart has recorded six points (two goals and four assists) in his last six games.
Debut
Forward John Siemer made his Mallard debut Wednesday night after joining the Mallards from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem earlier Wednesday.
On the Plus Side
Kevin Gibson ranks fifth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+18).
Pugilistic Puck Stoppers
Mallards goaltender Adam Vay and Cincinnati netminder Michael Houser fought in the third period Wednesday night. Both were assessed game misconducts (for engaging in a secondary altercation) in addition to major penalties for fighting.
Between the Pipes
Vay, who has started four straight games, made 25 saves and allowed three goals while suffering the loss Wednesday night. C.J. Motte replaced Vay in the third period Wednesday evening (after Vay received his game misconduct) and made four saves. Motte had just rejoined the Mallards earlier Wednesday from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Motte returned to ECHL action one night after making 30 saves to backstop the Checkers to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals. In total, he went 1-0-0 and posted a 0.75 goals against average and .976 save percentage by stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced over 80 minutes in two games after signing a professional tryout agreement with Charlotte last Tuesday. Motte still ranks second in the ECHL in goals against average (2.23) and save percentage (.932) and is tied for ninth in wins (11).
Milestones
Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists...Sam Warning has played 99 career games.
Power Play
The Mallards have failed to convert their last 17 power plays, have scored once in their last twenty-six advantages and have produced just two goals their last 34 power plays. The Mallards rank twentieth in the ECHL on the power play (13.4 percent).
Penalty Killing
The Mallards have allowed five goals on their opponents' last 15 power plays. The Mallards rank fifteenth in the ECHL in penalty killing (83.3 percent).
Shorty
The shorthanded goal scored by Huard Wednesday night was the sixth the Mallards have allowed this season.
Head-to-Head
The Mallards have started their ten-game season series with the Fuel with four straight wins, including shootout victories November 25 (4-3) and December 28 (3-2) in their first two home games against Indy. The Mallards have gone 7-7-0 all-time against the Fuel and have gone 5-2-0 at home.
Ins and Outs
The Mallards released goaltender Tanner Milliron yesterday...Goaltender C.J. Motte Wednesday was released from a professional tryout agreement by Charlotte (AHL) and rejoined the Mallards after signing a PTO with Charlotte January 3...Forward John Siemer signed a standard player contract with the Mallards Wednesday...Forward Nolan LaPorte missed Wednesday night's game (lower body injury)...Forward Michael Parks has missed the Mallards' last two games (upper body injury)... Forward Chris Francis has missed the Mallards' last three games (lower body injury)...Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last 12 games (upper body injury).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2017
- Dates Announced for Annual Bubble Hockey Tournament - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day Storylines- vs Colorado - Idaho Steelheads
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Alaska Aces - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Announce Roster Move - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 13 - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Host Rival Wichita Tonight at 7:05 Pm - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Scoring Dynamo Pacan Earns Contract with AHL's Syracuse Crunch - Brampton Beast
- Jackals Play First Home Game in 2017 - Elmira Jackals
- Weekend Update - Wichita Thunder
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Elmira Jackals - Reading Royals
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys and Pucks from 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Gameday - Adirondack (17-10-2-3) At Manchester (21-10-1-2) - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs, E&R Cleaners "Teaming up for Warmth" - Manchester Monarchs
- Walleye Add Two to the Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Elmira Jackals Announce Coaching Change - Elmira Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.