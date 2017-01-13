Mallards Game Day

January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MALLARDS GAME DAY

QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. INDY FUEL

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 7:05 CT

IWIRELESS CENTER

QUAD CITY

18-14-2, 38 points

4th place, Central Division

Coach: Terry Ruskowski

INDY

10-22-3, 23 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Game

Nick Huard scored shorthanded and added an assist and Craig Dalrymple and Seth Ambroz provided vital goals during a wild third period as the host Cincinnati Cyclones held off Jack Nevins- who scored twice- and the undermanned Mallards 3-2 Wednesday night.

Streak

The Mallards have matched the longest regulation losing streak in team history by dropping five straight games. Prior to their current skid, the Mallards last lost five in a row in regulation when they fell in five consecutive International Hockey League games between January 16 and January 24, 2010.

Unhappy New Year

The Mallards have dropped their first four games of 2017. Their last win was a 3-2 home triumph over the Missouri Mavericks on December 30.

Doubling Up

The Mallards scored twice Wednesday after producing just one goal over their prior two games combined. The Mallards have scored two goals or fewer in each of their last five games.

Red Light District

The Mallards have been outscored 21-7 over the course of their five-game losing streak. The Mallards now rank seventh in the ECHL in goals against per game (2.9) and rank twenty-second in the ECHL in goal scoring (2.9 per game).

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards kick off a four-game homestand tonight. They have lost back-to-back home games.

On the Road

The Mallards have lost their last three away games. The Mallards' road record (11-8-0) is better than their home record (7-6-2).

Third

The Mallards have been outscored 10-1 in the third period over their last four games.

Undermanned

Due to injuries and call-ups, the Mallards dressed just 17 players- instead of the standard 18- for each of their last two games.

Close Call

Wednesday's setback was the Mallards' seventh one-goal decision in their last ten games.

Deuce

Wednesday night's contest was Nevins' first career two-goal game. Nevins Wednesday also set a career high for goals (5) in one season, surpassing his prior career high of four set last year with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans.

Brady's Bunch

Brady Brassart has recorded six points (two goals and four assists) in his last six games.

Debut

Forward John Siemer made his Mallard debut Wednesday night after joining the Mallards from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem earlier Wednesday.

On the Plus Side

Kevin Gibson ranks fifth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+18).

Pugilistic Puck Stoppers

Mallards goaltender Adam Vay and Cincinnati netminder Michael Houser fought in the third period Wednesday night. Both were assessed game misconducts (for engaging in a secondary altercation) in addition to major penalties for fighting.

Between the Pipes

Vay, who has started four straight games, made 25 saves and allowed three goals while suffering the loss Wednesday night. C.J. Motte replaced Vay in the third period Wednesday evening (after Vay received his game misconduct) and made four saves. Motte had just rejoined the Mallards earlier Wednesday from the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Motte returned to ECHL action one night after making 30 saves to backstop the Checkers to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals. In total, he went 1-0-0 and posted a 0.75 goals against average and .976 save percentage by stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced over 80 minutes in two games after signing a professional tryout agreement with Charlotte last Tuesday. Motte still ranks second in the ECHL in goals against average (2.23) and save percentage (.932) and is tied for ninth in wins (11).

Milestones

Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists...Sam Warning has played 99 career games.

Power Play

The Mallards have failed to convert their last 17 power plays, have scored once in their last twenty-six advantages and have produced just two goals their last 34 power plays. The Mallards rank twentieth in the ECHL on the power play (13.4 percent).

Penalty Killing

The Mallards have allowed five goals on their opponents' last 15 power plays. The Mallards rank fifteenth in the ECHL in penalty killing (83.3 percent).

Shorty

The shorthanded goal scored by Huard Wednesday night was the sixth the Mallards have allowed this season.

Head-to-Head

The Mallards have started their ten-game season series with the Fuel with four straight wins, including shootout victories November 25 (4-3) and December 28 (3-2) in their first two home games against Indy. The Mallards have gone 7-7-0 all-time against the Fuel and have gone 5-2-0 at home.

Ins and Outs

The Mallards released goaltender Tanner Milliron yesterday...Goaltender C.J. Motte Wednesday was released from a professional tryout agreement by Charlotte (AHL) and rejoined the Mallards after signing a PTO with Charlotte January 3...Forward John Siemer signed a standard player contract with the Mallards Wednesday...Forward Nolan LaPorte missed Wednesday night's game (lower body injury)...Forward Michael Parks has missed the Mallards' last two games (upper body injury)... Forward Chris Francis has missed the Mallards' last three games (lower body injury)...Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last 12 games (upper body injury).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.