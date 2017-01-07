Mallards Game Day
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7, 6:30 CT
ALLEN COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL COLISEUM
QUAD CITY
18-12-2, 38 points
4th place, Central Division
Coach: Terry Ruskowski
FORT WAYNE
19-9-3, 41 points
3rd place, Central Division
Coach: Gary Graham
WATCH: ECHL.TV LISTEN: ECHL.TV
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Night
M ark Visentin made 25 saves and Brandon McNally scored two goals and added an assist as the Cincinnati Cyclones shut out the host Mallards 4-0.
Skid
The Mallards have matched their longest regulation losing streak of the season by dropping three straight games. The Mallards first lost three in a row between November 18 and November 20.
Tight
With a win tonight, the Mallards would pull within one point of third place Fort Wayne in the Central Division standings. The Komets have a game in hand on the Mallards.
Blanked
The Mallards last night were shut out for the second time this season. They were first blanked on December 3 when they fell to the Walleye 3-0 in Toledo.
Four
The Mallards have equaled their most lopsided defeat of the season in each of their last two games. The Mallards were beaten 6-2 by the Komets Wednesday night before suffering their fourth four-goal loss of the season last night. Last night marked the first time a foe other than Fort Wayne defeated the Mallards by four goals.
You Again
Tonight's game is the second in four nights between the Mallards and Komets. While the Mallards were in action last night, the Komets have been idle since winning at the iWireless Center Wednesday evening.
On the Road
The Mallards boast a better record on the road (11-6-0) than at home (7-6-2). A loss in their last away game- a 3-2 setback last Saturday at Missouri- ended the Mallards' four-game road winning streak.
Home Sweet Home?
The Mallards have lost back-to-back home games.
Drought
The Mallards have gone 98:49 without a goal. Brady Brassart scored the last Mallard goal at 1:11 of the second period of Wednesday night's loss to the Komets.
Red Light District
The Mallards, who have totaled four goals over their last three games, are tied for seventeenth in the ECHL in goals per game (2.9). The Mallards have allowed ten goals in their last two games and are now tied for fourth in the league in goals against (2.8 per game).
Trailer
The Mallards have trailed in 11 of their last 12 games. They have gone 6-4-1 in those 11 games in which they have fallen behind.
First Blood
The Mallards have given up the first goal in ten of their last 12 games.
Parks and Wreck
Michael Parks has scored seven times in his last ten games and has produced 11 goals and totaled 18 points in his last 17 games. Parks leads the Mallards in goals (13) and is tied for the league goal-scoring lead among rookies.
On the Plus Side
Kevin Gibson is tied for seventh in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+16).
Between the Pipes
Adam Vay made 24 saves while suffering the loss in goal last night. C.J. Motte, who Tuesday signed a professional tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers just before being named an ECHL All-Star, still ranks second in the ECHL in goals against average (2.25) and save percentage (.931) and remains tied for eighth in wins (11).
Milestones
Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists...Sam Warning has played 97 career games.
Special Teams
The Mallards have failed to convert their last ten power plays, have enjoyed success just once in their last nineteen advantages and have scored on just two of their last 27 power plays. They rank nineteenth in the ECHL on the power play (14.3 percent). The Mallards rank tenth in penalty killing (84.8 percent).
Head-to-Head
Wednesday's night's loss was the Mallards' fifth defeat in six meetings with the Komets this season. The Mallards have gone 1-2-0 on the road and 0-3-0 at home against Fort Wayne. The two clubs will meet a total of 12 times. All-time, the Mallards have gone 51-54-11 against Fort Wayne.
Ins and Outs
Forward Chris Francis missed last night's game (lower body injury)...Goaltender Tanner Milliron signed a standard player contract with the Mallards Wednesday...Goaltender C.J. Motte signed a professional tryout agreement with Charlotte (AHL) Tuesday...Jake Reed was signed and released as an emergency backup goaltender Tuesday...Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last ten games (upper body injury).
