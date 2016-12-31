Mallards Game Day
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. MISSOURI MAVERICKS
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 7:05 CT
SILVERSTEIN EYE CENTERS ARENA
QUAD CITY
18-9-2, 38 points
4th place, Central Division
Coach: Terry Ruskowski
MISSOURI
11-15-5, 27 points
tied 5th place, Mountain Division
Coach: John-Scott Dickson
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Night
Alex Petan's power play goal early in the third period broke a 2-2 tie and the host Mallards went on to defeat the Mavericks 3-2.
Home-and-Home
The Mallards tonight go for a sweep of their weekend home-and-home against the Mavericks.
Streak
The Mallards have won three straight games. With a victory tonight they would match their longest winning streak of the season.
Upswing
The Mallards have won seven of their last eight games and have suffered just one regulation loss (7-1-1) in their last nine games. The Mallards have gone 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and 11-3-1 in their last 15 games.
Rally
The Mallards last night fell behind- 1-0 and 2-1- for the eighth time in their last nine games and battled back to win for the seventh time in those eight games in which they have trailed.
First
The Mallards last night allowed the first goal- to Rocco Carzo just 37 seconds into the first period- for the eighth time in their last nine games.
On the Road
The Mallards have won four straight road games. They boast a better record on the road (11-5-0) than at home (7-4-2).
Home Sweet Home
Last night's win was the Mallards' third straight home victory. With that win, the Mallards completed a four-game homestand with a record of 3-1-0.
Tight
Each of the Mallards' last five games and eight of their last nine have been decided by one goal. The Mallards have gone 6-1-1 in those eight one-goal contests and are now 11-4-2 in one-goal games on the season.
Red Light District
The Mallards, who have allowed just two goals in each of their last two games, surrender 2.7 goals per contest, the second lowest average in the ECHL. The Mallards rank sixteenth in the league in goals scored per game (3.1).
Happy New Year
Tonight's game is the Mallards' third New Year's Eve tilt in as many seasons since entering the ECHL. The Mallards defeated the IceMen in Evansville on December 31 each of the last two years. The Mallards last lost on New Year's Eve as members of the Central Hockey League when they were whitewashed 4-0 by the Americans in Allen on December 31, 2012. Including tonight's contest, each of the Mallards' last six New Year's Eve games has been played on the road. The Mallards last rang in the new year on home ice when they drubbed the Muskegon Lumberjacks 6-1 on December 31, 2009 in their lone International Hockey League campaign. All-time, the Mallards have gone 10-2-1 on New Year's Eve and 8-2-1 when spending the final night of the year away from home.
100
Justin Kovacs last night played his one hundredth career game.
Eight is Enough
Nolan LaPorte's eight-game point-scoring streak (3-8-11) ended last night. That run is tied for the longest Mallard point streak this season. Kevin Gibson recorded points in eight straight games from November 26 through December 18. LaPorte has recorded 17 points (five goals and 12 assists) in his last 14 games after collecting just five points (one goal and four assists) in his first 14 games.
Parks and Wreck
Michael Parks' seven-game point-scoring streak (5-6-11) ended last night. Parks has totaled 16 points- including nine goals- in his last 14 games.
Decider
Alex Petan has provided the winning margin in each of the Mallards' last two games. He scored the only goal of the shootout after the Mallards and Indy Fuel finished overtime tied at two Wednesday evening before delivering last night's game winner in regulation. Petan has scored five goals (and added two assists) in his last six games. Last night also saw him match a team season high by taking seven shots on goal.
Brass
Brady Brassart last night assisted Grant Arnold on the Mallards' first tying goal and scored the second.
On the Plus Side
Kevin Gibson has climbed into a tie for sixth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+17) by posting a +14 over his last 12 games.
Rook Roll
With 11 goals, Petan and Parks are tied for the team lead and are tied for fourth among ECHL rookies. Petan is also tied with LaPorte for eighth among rookies in points (22). With 16 assists, LaPorte is tied for the Mallard lead (with Justin Kovacs) and tied for sixth among ECHL rookies.
Between the Pipes
Adam Vay made 23 saves in last night's victory and has now won four straight starts and gone unbeaten in regulation (4-0-1) in his last five games. C.J. Motte ranks second in the ECHL in save percentage (.933), ranks third in goals against average (2.19) and is tied for seventh in wins (11).
Milestones
Donnie Harris has played 299 career games... Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists.
Special Teams
The Mallards and Mavericks both went 1-for-3 on the power play last night. The Mallards rank eighteenth in the ECHL on the man advantage (15.5 percent) and are tied for eighth in penalty killing (85.4 percent).
Head-to-Head
The Mallards have won the first two games of their ten-game season series with the Mavericks. The Mallards tonight make their first visit to Independence this season. All-time, the Mallards have gone 25-28-7 against the Mavericks: 11-11-5 at home and 14-17-2 on the road.
Ins and Outs
Defenseman Jake Baker was assigned to the Mallards by Manitoba (AHL) yesterday...Defenseman Andrew Panzarella last night completed a two-game suspension. Panzarella was suspended under ECHL rule #28- Supplementary Discipline- as a result of an elbowing infraction in the third period of last Friday's game against Tulsa...Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last seven games (upper body injury).
