Mallards Game Day

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. MISSOURI MAVERICKS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 7:05 CT

IWIRELESS CENTER

QUAD CITY

17-9-2, 36 points

4th place, Central Division

Coach: Terry Ruskowski

MISSOURI

11-14-5, 27 points

5th place, Mountain Division

Coach: John-Scott Dickson

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Game

Alex Petan scored the deciding goal as the host Mallards edged the Indy Fuel 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday night.

Home-and-Home

Tonight's game is first of two in two nights between the Mallards and Mavericks. The two clubs will close out the calendar year with a rematch tomorrow night in Independence.

Back-to-Back

The Mallards have won back-to-back games. They returned from the ECHL's holiday break with Wednesday night's victory after defeating Tulsa 4-3 last Friday in their final game before Christmas.

Upswing

The Mallards have won six of their last seven games and have suffered just one regulation loss (6-1-1) in their last eight games. The Mallards have gone 7-2-1 in their last ten games and have gone 10-3-1 in their last 14 games.

Shootout

With Wednesday night's win, the Mallards improved to 3-2 in the shootout this season.

Front Runners

The Mallards never trailed Wednesday night after falling behind in each of their previous eight games. The Mallards overcame deficits to win six of their prior seven games before taking 1-0 and 2-1 leads on the way Wednesday's shootout win.

First

The Mallards scored the first goal Wednesday night after surrendering the first goal in their previous eight games.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards tonight complete a four-game homestand. They have gone 2-1-0 over the first three games of that homestand.

On the Road

The Mallards have won four straight road games. They boast a better record on the road (11-5-0) than at home (6-4-2).

Tight

Each of the Mallards' last four games and seven of their last eight have been decided by one goal. The Mallards have gone 5-1-1 in those seven one-goal contests and are now 10-4-2 in one-goal games on the season.

Working Overtime

Five of the Mallards' last eight games have gone to overtime. During that stretch, the Mallards have claimed a pair of wins in the extra period and have won two of three shootouts.

Central

Wednesday night's game was the Mallards' fifth straight against a Central Division opponent. The Mallards went 4-1-0 during that stretch and have gone 10-5-1 against division foes on the season.

Red Light District

The Mallards allow fewer goals per game (2.7) than any other club in the ECHL. The Mallards rank sixteenth in the league in goals scored per game (3.1).

300

Mike Monfredo played his three hundredth game for the Mallards Wednesday night. Monfredo ranks sixth in team history in career games played.

400

Chris Francis played his four hundredth career game Wednesday night.

Streaking

By scoring the opening goal Wednesday night, Nolan LaPorte extended his point-scoring streak (3-8-11) to eight games. That run is tied for the longest Mallard point streak this season- Kevin Gibson recorded points in eight straight games from November 26 through December 18. LaPorte has recorded 17 points (five goals and 12 assists) in his last 13 games after collecting just five points (one goal and four assists) in his first 14 games.

Parks and Wreck

By picking up an assist Wednesday night, Michael Parks extended his point-scoring streak to seven games (5-6-11). Parks has totaled 16 points- including nine goals- in his last 13 games.

Welcome Back

Donnie Harris scored in the third period Wednesday night after missing the prior 13 games with an upper body injury.

Gunslinger

Petan was the only player to score in the shootout Wednesday night. That goal was his second shootout game winner of the season. Petan also scored the deciding goal against Indy in a 4-3 shootout defeat of the Fuel on November 25. Petan, who picked up an assist in regulation Wednesday night, has now recorded six points (four goals and two assists) in his last five games.

On the Plus Side

Kevin Gibson has posted a plus/minus rating of +14 over his last 11 games and is now tied for fifth in the ECHL in plus/minus at +17 on the season.

Rook Roll

Parks leads the Mallards and is tied for fourth among ECHL rookies in goals (11). LaPorte leads the Mallards and is tied for sixth among ECHL rookies in assists (16) and ranks eighth among rookies in points (22). Petan ranks eighth among rookies in goals (10) and ninth in points (21).

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte made 31 saves in regulation and overtime Wednesday night before going 5-for-5 in the shootout. Motte ranks second in the ECHL in goals against average (2.19) and save percentage (.933) and is tied for seventh in wins (11). Adam Vay has won three straight starts and gone unbeaten in regulation (3-0-1) in his last four games.

Milestones

Justin Kovacs has played 99 career games...Donnie Harris has played 298 career games... Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists.

Special Teams

The Mallards, who have converted just one of their last 15 power plays, now rank nineteenth in the ECHL on the man advantage (15.0 percent). The Mallards rank seventh in penalty killing (86.0 percent) and have killed off 21 of their opponents' last 23 power plays.

Head-to-Head

The Mallards took the first of their ten meetings with the Mavericks this season 2-1 on home ice October 26 after going without a victory- 0-4-1- in five games against Missouri last season. That win was the Mallards' first over the Mavs since a 4-3 shootout victory on March 29, 2015 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The October 26 triumph was also the Mallards' first over the Mavericks in regulation since a 4-2 road conquest of Missouri on February 28, 2015. In between the Mavs had gone nine games without a regulation loss to the Mallards, a stretch during which the Mallards had gone 2-6-1. All-time, the Mallards have gone 24-28-7 against the Mavericks: 10-11-5 at home and 14-17-2 on the road.

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Donnie Harris returned to the lineup Wednesday night after missing 13 games (upper body injury)...Defenseman Andrew Panzarella tonight completes a two-game suspension. Panzarella was suspended under ECHL rule #28- Supplementary Discipline- as a result of an elbowing infraction in the third period of last Friday's game against Tulsa...Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last six games (upper body injury).

ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016

