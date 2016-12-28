Mallards Game Day
December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. INDY FUEL
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 6:35 CT
IWIRELESS CENTER
QUAD CITY
16-9-2, 34 points
4th place, Central Division
Coach: Terry Ruskowski
INDY
8-18-2, 18 points
7th place, Central Division
Coach: Bernie John
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Game
Michael Parks scored what proved to be the game winning goal and added two assists and Nolan LaPorte piled up three assists as the host Mallards ripped off four straight goals on the way to 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Oilers Friday night.
Rebound
The Mallards bounced back last Friday against Tulsa after a 4-3 loss to Fort Wayne last Wednesday halted their four-game winning streak and five-game (4-0-1) regulation unbeaten streak.
Upswing
In addition to suffering only one regulation defeat in their last seven games (5-1-1), the Mallards have endured just two regulation losses in their in their last nine games (6-2-1) and just three in their last 13 games (9-3-1).
Rally
The Mallards have trailed in each of their last six games and last Friday rallied to win for the fifth time in those six outings. The Mallards overcame a 2-0 deficit en route to their eighth come-from-behind win of the season. Last Friday's contest was also the fifth consecutive game in which the Mallards have allowed the first goal.
Home Sweet Home
The Mallards this week complete a four-game homestand. They have gone 1-1-0 over the first two games of that homestand. Last Friday's win was the Mallards' first on home ice since they defeated Indy 4-3 in a shootout on November 25. The Mallards had gone 0-1-1 in their two home tilts prior to last Friday's victory.
On the Road
The Mallards have won four straight road games. They boast a better record on the road (11-5-0) than at home (5-4-2).
Tight
Six of the Mallards' last seven games have been decided by one goal. The Mallard have gone 4-1-1 in those six games and are now 9-4-2 in one-goal games on the season.
Central
Tonight's game is the Mallards' fifth straight against a Central Division opponent. The Mallards have started that stretch 3-1-0 and have gone 9-5-1 against division foes on the season.
Friendly(?) Rivalry
The Mallards (36) and Oilers (54) last Friday combined for 90 penalty minutes, a season high for a game in which the Mallards have been involved. Last Friday's game also produced eight fighting majors, another Mallard season high.
Scrooges
The Mallards are tied with Alaska for the ECHL lead in goals against per game (2.74).
Red Light District
The Mallards have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games. The Mallards rank sixteenth in the ECHL in goals per game (3.1).
Rook Roll
With three assists last Friday, rookie LaPorte matched Mallard seasons highs for points and assists in one game, set a single game career high in assists, took over the team lead in assists (16) and extended his point-scoring streak (2-8-10) to seven games. LaPorte has recorded 16 points (four goals and 12 assists) in his last 12 games after collecting just five points (one goal and four assists) in his first 14 games.
Parks and Wreck
By scoring once and adding two assists last Friday, Parks matched a team season high for points in one game, set a single game career high for points, took over sole possession of the team lead in goals (11) and extended his point-scoring streak to six games (5-5-10). Parks has totaled 15 points- including nine goals- in his last 12 games.
Fantastic Four
Chris Francis is on a four-game point-scoring streak (2-3-5) and has recorded ten points (four goals and six assists) in his last nine games.
On the Plus Side
Kevin Gibson has posted a plus/minus rating of +13 over his last ten games and is now tied for sixth in the ECHL in plus/minus at +16 on the season.
Between the Pipes
Adam Vay made 16 saves last Friday against Tulsa and has now won three straight starts and gone unbeaten in regulation (3-0-1) in his last four games. C.J. Motte is tied for the ECHL lead in goals against average (2.22), ranks third in save percentage (.933) and is tied for eighth in wins (10).
Milestones
Mike Monfredo's next game will be his three hundredth for the Mallards. Monfredo ranks sixth in team history in career games played... Chris Francis' next game will be the four hundredth of his career. Francis scored his one hundredth career goal last Wednesday night against Fort Wayne...Grant Arnold scored his first career goal last Wednesday night against Fort Wayne... Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists... Justin Kovacs has played 98 career games...Donnie Harris has played 297 career games.
Shorties
The Mallards neither scored nor allowed a shorthanded goal last Friday against Tulsa after shorthanded goals had been scored in the third period of each of their prior four games. The Mallards gave up shorthanded goals in three straight games before Francis scored shorthanded for the Mallards last Wednesday against Fort Wayne. The Mallards have produced three shorthanded goals this season and have given up five.
Power Play
The Mallards converted one of their club season-high nine power plays last Friday against Tulsa. The Mallards rank nineteenth in the ECHL on the man advantage (15.5 percent).
Penalty Kill
The Mallards, who allowed one power play goal in each of their two games last week, now rank seventh in the league in penalty killing (85.7 percent).
Head-to-Head
The Mallards have started their ten-game season series with the Fuel with three straight wins, including the November 25 shootout victory in their only prior home game against Indy. The Mallards have gone 6-7-0 all-time against the Fuel and have gone 4-2-0 at home
Suspension
Andrew Panzarella was suspended for two games under ECHL rule #28- Supplementary Discipline- as a result of an elbowing infraction in the third period of last Friday's game against Tulsa. Panzarella will miss tonight's game and Friday night's game against Missouri.
Ins and Outs
Defenseman Donnie Harris has missed the Mallards' last 13 games (upper body injury).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2016
- Eagles Acquire Goaltender Matt Skoff From Everblades - Colorado Eagles
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Game Preview - December 28 vs. Utah - Missouri Mavericks
- Game Day Storylines- at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Veteran Forward Lukacevic Joins Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Jackals Open Final Week of 2016 in Reading - Elmira Jackals
- Americans Asuchak Wins Sherwood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: Reading Royals V Elmira Jackals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.