Mallards Game Day

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





QUAD CITY MALLARDS VS. INDY FUEL

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28, 6:35 CT

IWIRELESS CENTER

QUAD CITY

16-9-2, 34 points

4th place, Central Division

Coach: Terry Ruskowski

INDY

8-18-2, 18 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1230

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Game

Michael Parks scored what proved to be the game winning goal and added two assists and Nolan LaPorte piled up three assists as the host Mallards ripped off four straight goals on the way to 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Oilers Friday night.

Rebound

The Mallards bounced back last Friday against Tulsa after a 4-3 loss to Fort Wayne last Wednesday halted their four-game winning streak and five-game (4-0-1) regulation unbeaten streak.

Upswing

In addition to suffering only one regulation defeat in their last seven games (5-1-1), the Mallards have endured just two regulation losses in their in their last nine games (6-2-1) and just three in their last 13 games (9-3-1).

Rally

The Mallards have trailed in each of their last six games and last Friday rallied to win for the fifth time in those six outings. The Mallards overcame a 2-0 deficit en route to their eighth come-from-behind win of the season. Last Friday's contest was also the fifth consecutive game in which the Mallards have allowed the first goal.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards this week complete a four-game homestand. They have gone 1-1-0 over the first two games of that homestand. Last Friday's win was the Mallards' first on home ice since they defeated Indy 4-3 in a shootout on November 25. The Mallards had gone 0-1-1 in their two home tilts prior to last Friday's victory.

On the Road

The Mallards have won four straight road games. They boast a better record on the road (11-5-0) than at home (5-4-2).

Tight

Six of the Mallards' last seven games have been decided by one goal. The Mallard have gone 4-1-1 in those six games and are now 9-4-2 in one-goal games on the season.

Central

Tonight's game is the Mallards' fifth straight against a Central Division opponent. The Mallards have started that stretch 3-1-0 and have gone 9-5-1 against division foes on the season.

Friendly(?) Rivalry

The Mallards (36) and Oilers (54) last Friday combined for 90 penalty minutes, a season high for a game in which the Mallards have been involved. Last Friday's game also produced eight fighting majors, another Mallard season high.

Scrooges

The Mallards are tied with Alaska for the ECHL lead in goals against per game (2.74).

Red Light District

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games. The Mallards rank sixteenth in the ECHL in goals per game (3.1).

Rook Roll

With three assists last Friday, rookie LaPorte matched Mallard seasons highs for points and assists in one game, set a single game career high in assists, took over the team lead in assists (16) and extended his point-scoring streak (2-8-10) to seven games. LaPorte has recorded 16 points (four goals and 12 assists) in his last 12 games after collecting just five points (one goal and four assists) in his first 14 games.

Parks and Wreck

By scoring once and adding two assists last Friday, Parks matched a team season high for points in one game, set a single game career high for points, took over sole possession of the team lead in goals (11) and extended his point-scoring streak to six games (5-5-10). Parks has totaled 15 points- including nine goals- in his last 12 games.

Fantastic Four

Chris Francis is on a four-game point-scoring streak (2-3-5) and has recorded ten points (four goals and six assists) in his last nine games.

On the Plus Side

Kevin Gibson has posted a plus/minus rating of +13 over his last ten games and is now tied for sixth in the ECHL in plus/minus at +16 on the season.

Between the Pipes

Adam Vay made 16 saves last Friday against Tulsa and has now won three straight starts and gone unbeaten in regulation (3-0-1) in his last four games. C.J. Motte is tied for the ECHL lead in goals against average (2.22), ranks third in save percentage (.933) and is tied for eighth in wins (10).

Milestones

Mike Monfredo's next game will be his three hundredth for the Mallards. Monfredo ranks sixth in team history in career games played... Chris Francis' next game will be the four hundredth of his career. Francis scored his one hundredth career goal last Wednesday night against Fort Wayne...Grant Arnold scored his first career goal last Wednesday night against Fort Wayne... Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists... Justin Kovacs has played 98 career games...Donnie Harris has played 297 career games.

Shorties

The Mallards neither scored nor allowed a shorthanded goal last Friday against Tulsa after shorthanded goals had been scored in the third period of each of their prior four games. The Mallards gave up shorthanded goals in three straight games before Francis scored shorthanded for the Mallards last Wednesday against Fort Wayne. The Mallards have produced three shorthanded goals this season and have given up five.

Power Play

The Mallards converted one of their club season-high nine power plays last Friday against Tulsa. The Mallards rank nineteenth in the ECHL on the man advantage (15.5 percent).

Penalty Kill

The Mallards, who allowed one power play goal in each of their two games last week, now rank seventh in the league in penalty killing (85.7 percent).

Head-to-Head

The Mallards have started their ten-game season series with the Fuel with three straight wins, including the November 25 shootout victory in their only prior home game against Indy. The Mallards have gone 6-7-0 all-time against the Fuel and have gone 4-2-0 at home

Suspension

Andrew Panzarella was suspended for two games under ECHL rule #28- Supplementary Discipline- as a result of an elbowing infraction in the third period of last Friday's game against Tulsa. Panzarella will miss tonight's game and Friday night's game against Missouri.

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Donnie Harris has missed the Mallards' last 13 games (upper body injury).

