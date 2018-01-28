Mallards Fall in Worcester

News Release

WORCESTER, Mass. - Brock Beukeboom and Matthew Gaudreau provided a goal and two assists apiece as the Worcester Railers (17-19-5) defeated the Quad City Mallards (11-25-4) 5-2 Saturday night .

The Railers were on the power play when Gaudreau opened the scoring at 17:56 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left wing circle. The Mallards' Triston Grant tied the game at one from the doorstep with just 20 seconds left in the first.

Nick Saracino broke the tie and put the Railers in front for good by tipping the puck in at 6:21 of the second period. Beukeboom blasted the second Worcester power play goal of the game in off Mallard goaltender Ivan Kulbakov from the right point with just one minute, two seconds left in the second.

Chris Langkow's close range goal widened the gap to 4-1 at 3:48 of the third period. The Mallards' Brayden Low redirected a power play goal home 11:15 of the third but Quad City comeback hopes were snuffed out when Worcester's Matt Lane scored from the slot just 46 seconds later.

