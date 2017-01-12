Mallards Enhance Front Office Staff

Madisons, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have announced the addition of three new members to the inside ticket sales team. Carter Rockhill, Matt Champeau and Dylan Simkin are all excited to bring their past experience in baseball to the Mallards front office.

"We continue to pride ourselves in giving young professionals the opportunity to start their career in sports," said General Manager Tyler Isham. "Carter, Matt, and Dylan will be great additions to our staff and we are excited to see them help our great fans in 2017."

Rockhill joins the Mallards for the 2017 season after serving as an Event Management Intern with the club in 2016. He is really looking forward to the opportunity to serve in his new role and expand his knowledge and skills in the sports industry.

"I am very excited to be a part of, and grow within a great baseball organization. I am also excited to grow as a professional in the sports industry and to enjoy the camaraderie with co-workers and other members of the organization," Rockhill said.

Originally from Howards Grove, WI, Rockhill attended Marquette University where he earned his Bachelor's of Arts degree in History. After completing his studies at Marquette, he went on to earn his Master's of Science in Sports Management from Ohio State University. While at Ohio State, he worked as an Academic Mentor to student-athletes. He also worked as an Event Management assistant at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, home of the Buckeyes basketball and hockey teams. He is a die-hard Buckeye fan and is not afraid to show it in enemy territory. He is also a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and Columbus Blue Jackets. In his free time, Rockhill enjoys working out, hanging out with friends and family, reading books and following all of the latest news and information in sports.

Champeau enters his first season with the Mallards after working as a marketing intern within the Big Top Baseball family for the Green Bay Bullfrogs.

"I'm excited to be working in sports. I have a passion for sports and having the opportunity to work with the Mallards and Big Top Baseball is a great opportunity for me," Champeau said.

Originally from Green Bay, WI, Champeau is a huge Packer fan and a fan of sports in general. He was a three sport athlete at Bay Port High School playing football, swimming, and lacrosse. He graduated from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in December 2016 with an Associate's degree in Marketing. After playing lacrosse in high school, Champeau had the opportunity to be an assistant lacrosse coach at Bay Port High School for two years. In 2015 he became the head lacrosse coach at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay where he coached for two seasons. Champeau's hobbies include, attending Packer games with family and friends and traveling as much as he can.

Simkin joins the Mallards in 2017 as a Group Accounts Manager. After beginning his work in sports serving as a Stadium Operations Intern for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, his experience was followed by a role as an Assistant Baseball Coach at his former high school.

"I am thrilled to talk to Mallards fans and assist them in creating a memorable experience at the Duck Pond. I absolutely love baseball and I am looking forward to bringing that passion and energy to work every day," Simkin said.

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Simkin attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. While at Valpo, Simkin also played wide receiver on the school's football team. He is a die-hard hometown sports fan, following the Bengals, Reds, Bearcats and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his spare time, he enjoys competing in any type of sporting event, creating his own NFL mock drafts, hanging out with friends and family, and watching his favorite TV show, SportsCenter, until he can recite the lines delivered by the anchors.

The Mallards will open their season at home on Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 PM against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. Group tickets for the 2017 season are on sale now. Single game tickets go on sale Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 AM. For information call the Mallards Ticket Office at 608-246-4277, email info@mallardsbaseball.com or stop by the ticket office at 2920 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI.

