Mallards Edge Oilers 4-3
December 23, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
MOLINE, IL - In a game that saw 90 combined penalty minutes and four fights in the final game before the Holiday Break, the Quad City Mallards edged the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 behind three-second period goals Friday at the iWireless Center.
After a couple early scrums, Oilers forward Darcy Murphy got the scoring started at 12:25, when he blasted a one-timer past Mallards goaltender Adam Vay from high in the slot. Tulsa made it 2-0 on a late power play, when Samuel Noreau fired in his first Oilers goal from the left point. Quad City cut the lead in half with 17 seconds left in the period when Chris Francis beat Tulsa goalie Jamie Phillips with a one-timer from the edge of the right circle.
The Mallards tied the game on an Oilers turnover, when Pavel Jenys snuck a shot past Phillips from the point. Quad City took its first lead, when Alex Gudbranson sent a point shot through a screen that was tipped into the net by Brady Brassart to make it 3-2, and the Mallards completed the three-goal second period, when Michael Parks tipped in a power play goal to give his team a 4-2 lead after two.
Shawn Bates scored early in the third period to bring the Oilers within one on a quick wrist shot from the right circle, but Tulsa's comeback effort fell short, as Quad City hung on to the 4-3 win. The two teams meet one more time at the iWireless Center January 16.
The Oilers return home after the Holidays to host the Missouri Mavericks Tuesday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Fans will have the opportunity to paint the ice after the game. Tulsa will play on the painted ice Friday-Sunday, when the Oilers take on Utah Friday and Wichita on New Years Eve and New Years Day.
-- Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about your Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2016
- Rush Fall to Aces - Rapid City Rush
- Utah Uses Power Play to Defeat Colorado 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- STEELHEADS: Steelheads Cap Comeback with Shootout Win in Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Fall to Idaho in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Thunder Shut Down 4-0 by Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Mallards Edge Oilers 4-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- Mallards Rally for 4-3 Victory - Quad City Mallards
- Royals Head to the Holidays with 5-2 Win over Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Beast Head into Christmas Break with Massive 6-1 Win over Komets - Brampton Beast
- GAME RECAP: Late Game Heroics Give Atlanta Dramatic 3-2 Over Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Silence the Thunder - Missouri Mavericks
- Game Recap: Wings Force Overtime Late, Earn Shootout Victory Over - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Hold off Stingrays Late Surge - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monarchs Overpower Jackals, 5-4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Anderson Carries Admirals to Thrilling 2-1 Win - Norfolk Admirals
- STEELHEADS: Faust Returns for Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- Brett Findlay Recalled by Marlies for First Time in 2016-17 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Aces Newsletter Vol. 1 #13 - - Alaska Aces
- Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays - Wichita Thunder
- STEELHEADS: Game Day Storylines- at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Game Preview - December 23 at Wichita - Missouri Mavericks
- Royals Sign Goaltender Frederic Cassivi - Reading Royals
- GAMEDAY - ADIRONDACK (15-6-2-3) at READING - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 12.23 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Megan Dazzles in NHL Debut - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Win Big over Idaho 6-0 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.