Mallards Edge Oilers 4-3

December 23, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





MOLINE, IL - In a game that saw 90 combined penalty minutes and four fights in the final game before the Holiday Break, the Quad City Mallards edged the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 behind three-second period goals Friday at the iWireless Center.

After a couple early scrums, Oilers forward Darcy Murphy got the scoring started at 12:25, when he blasted a one-timer past Mallards goaltender Adam Vay from high in the slot. Tulsa made it 2-0 on a late power play, when Samuel Noreau fired in his first Oilers goal from the left point. Quad City cut the lead in half with 17 seconds left in the period when Chris Francis beat Tulsa goalie Jamie Phillips with a one-timer from the edge of the right circle.

The Mallards tied the game on an Oilers turnover, when Pavel Jenys snuck a shot past Phillips from the point. Quad City took its first lead, when Alex Gudbranson sent a point shot through a screen that was tipped into the net by Brady Brassart to make it 3-2, and the Mallards completed the three-goal second period, when Michael Parks tipped in a power play goal to give his team a 4-2 lead after two.

Shawn Bates scored early in the third period to bring the Oilers within one on a quick wrist shot from the right circle, but Tulsa's comeback effort fell short, as Quad City hung on to the 4-3 win. The two teams meet one more time at the iWireless Center January 16.

The Oilers return home after the Holidays to host the Missouri Mavericks Tuesday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Fans will have the opportunity to paint the ice after the game. Tulsa will play on the painted ice Friday-Sunday, when the Oilers take on Utah Friday and Wichita on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

