Mallards Drop Kalamazoo 6-3
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
MOLINE, Ill. - Tristan King scored twice and Alex Globke provided one of two Quad City Mallard shorthanded goals and added a pair of assists as the host Mallards (18-27-4) defeated the Kalamazoo Wings (26-20-4) 6-3 Friday night. With the victory, the Mallards completed a sweep of a two-game home-and-home series with the Wings- who they overcame 5-3 Wednesday in Kalamazoo- and extended their overall winning streak to three games.
The Mallards jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead. Quad City was on the power play when Kyle Follmer buried a rebound to open the scoring at 3:43 of the first. King doubled the lead by finishing off a 2-on-1 rush at 6:21. It was the Wings who were on the power play when the Mallards struck for their third. Globke converted another 2-on-1 from close range at 16:28.
Eric Kattelus rifled in the first Kalamazoo goal from the slot just 26 seconds into the second period but Alexander Kuqali reestablished the three-goal Mallard lead on yet another shorthanded 2-on-1 with a wrist shot from the left wing circle at the 17-minute mark of the second.
The Wings would claw within a single goal in the third period but the Mallards once more replied. The gap shrank to 4-3 after Kyle Bushee deposited the puck in the open Mallard net 57 seconds into the third and Tyler Biggs scored from a narrow angle at 3:30. Undaunted, the Mallards rebounded with back-to-back goals of their own. Jamie Tardif scored on a 3-on-2 at 13:23 and at 16:51 King finished off Kalamazoo with a wrist shot from the high slot during a Mallard man advantage.
The Mallards return to action on the road tomorrow night against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Mallards next play at home Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye. Fans can bring their skates and skate with the Mallards after Sunday's game. In addition, $1 sodas are available at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Sunday contest.
Tickets for Sunday's game and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
