Mallards, Doland Jewelers Team for Wedding on Ice

January 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards will team with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a second year in a row on Friday, February 17 at the iWireless Center during the first intermission of the Mallards' 7:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Mallards announced today.

Couples can enter to win the chance to exchange their vows on the Mallards' ice at www.myqcmallards.net or at Doland Jewelers. The deadline to enter is Friday, February 10; the winner will be announced Monday, February 13.

The winning couple will not only tie the knot at center ice but will also receive as a wedding gift 2017-18 Mallards season tickets and a $250 credit toward a wedding set from Doland Jewelers.

To enter, couples need only provide their names and the reason they want to marry at a Mallards game. The entry form can be found at L96lulaptirs1fLIpAqZOdMg8exeCHOxJQ/viewform?c0&w1 .

Doland Jewelers is located at 3865 Elmore Road in Davenport.

The Mallards next play at home on Saturday night, February 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will perform ice clean-up duties and meet fans during that contest.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including the February 4 game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000 . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

