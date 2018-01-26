Mallards, Doland Jewelers Partner for Third Annual Wedding on Ice

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards will team with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row on Friday, February 16 at the TaxSlayer Center during the first intermission of the Mallards' 7:05 p.m. game against the Kalamazoo Wings, the Mallards announced today.

Couples can enter to win the chance to exchange their vows on the Mallards' ice at www.myqcmallards.net or at Doland Jewelers. The deadline to enter is Friday, February 9; the winner will be announced Monday, February 12.

The winning couple will not only tie the knot at center ice but will also receive as a wedding gift 2018-19 Mallards season tickets and a $250 credit toward a wedding set from Doland Jewelers.

To enter, couples need only provide their names and the reason they want to marry at a Mallards game. The entry form can be found at: E/edit?ts5a67ba04.

Doland Jewelers is located at 3865 Elmore Road in Davenport.

About the Quad City Mallards: One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The TaxSlayer Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club.

