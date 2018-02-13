Mallards, Doland Jewelers Host Wedding on Ice Friday

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards and Doland Jewelers will host a third annual wedding on ice when the Mallards meet the Kalamazoo Wings this Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center. Friday also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X as the Mallards kick off a weekend that will provide fans with a chance to skate with the team when the Mallards return to action on home ice Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye.

One couple chosen from entries submitted to myqcmallards.net will exchange vows on the ice during the first intermission of Friday night's game. The winning couple will not only tie the knot at center ice but will also receive as a wedding gift 2018-19 Mallards season tickets and a $250 credit toward a wedding set from Doland Jewelers. Doland Jewelers is located at 3865 Elmore Road in Davenport.

$2 hot dogs and beers are available at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, Friday is another MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Fans can bring skates to the TaxSlayer Center and hit the ice alongside all of their favorite players after every Sunday home game. This weekend's postgame skate is the second to last of the season. Fans will have one more opportunity join the Mallards on the ice on March 4. During Sunday games fans can purchase $1 sodas at TaxSlayer Center concession stands.

Tickets for this weekend's games- and all Mallards regular season home games- are also now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

