Mallards Complete Trade with Rapid City

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have sent defenseman Kevin Gibson to the Rapid City Rush to complete the trade that brought forward Josh MacDonald to the Mallards in February in exchange for defenseman Mike Monfredo and future considerations, the Mallards announced today.

Gibson, 27, scored two goals and collected 28 assists for 30 points in 64 games with the Mallards last season. The 6-foot, 185-pound Grosse Pointe, Michigan, native finished the campaign tied for fourth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+32). Gibson scored once and added eight assists in 50 games with the Mallards as a rookie in 2015-16.

MacDonald scored six goals and recorded nine assists for 15 points in 22 games after joining the Mallards last season. The 25-year old London, Ontario, native totaled 23 goals, 29 assists and 52 points in 67 games between the Mallards and Rush. MacDonald went on to lead the Mallards with six points (one goal and five assists) in five Kelly Cup playoff games.

