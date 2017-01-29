Mallards Complete Sweep of Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Chris Francis and Jack Nevins provided a goal and an assist apiece as the Quad City Mallards (23-18-2) completed a two-game sweep of the host Indy Fuel (14-27-3) with a 5-1 victory Sunday .

Francis started the Mallards- who had won 7-2 in Indianapolis Saturday night- on their way to another win over the Fuel when his blast from the left point opened the scoring at 12:01 of the first period. Michael Parks doubled the advantage with just 22 seconds left in the first by backhanding the puck home from the slot.

Cason Hohmann's breakaway goal cut the Mallard lead to 2-1 at 3:33 of the second period, but Nevins would stretch the gap back to two in a goalmouth scramble at 11:10 of the second.

The Mallards put the game away with a pair of third period goals. Pavel Jenys tipped in the Mallards' fourth at the five minute mark of the third. Grant Arnold capped off the win by batting the puck in out of mid-air at 9:54.

The Mallards return to action on the road Tuesday night against the Missouri Mavericks. The Mallards next play at home Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will perform ice clean-up duties and meet fans during that contest.

