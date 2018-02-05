Mallards Complete Suspended Game Tomorrow Night

MOLINE, Ill. (February 5, 2017) - The Quad City Mallards' home game against the Tulsa Oilers that started on November 17 but was suspended during the second period will be completed tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.

Admission to tomorrow night's resumed game is free. Action was halted with 12:08 remaining in the second period on November 17 in order for Oilers coach Rob Murray to receive medical attention. The game will be picked up tomorrow night from that point with the Oilers leading 2-1.

Murray missed three games following the November 17 contest before returning to his coaching duties. He will be behind the Oilers' bench tomorrow night.

