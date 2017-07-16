Mallards Bring Win Streak to Warner Park

News Release

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (6-5, 25-21) are returning to Warner Park tonight to take on the Kenosha Kingfish (5-5, 27-18). The Mallards are coming off two straight wins, one in Mequon over the Chinooks on Friday night and one in Kenosha last night. Madison has won five of its last six games and sits a game back in the South Division.

The Mallards bats have found life as Madison scored a combined 18 runs over the last two nights on the road. Last night, every Mallard reached base and all, but one recorded a hit in Madison's 8-2 win in Kenosha. Madison's heart of the lineup will look to continue to produce runs after the Mallards two through four hitters knocked in six runs last night.

Scheduled to start tonight for the Mallards is Tyler Dyson. Dyson, a freshman from the University of Florida, will be making his second start of the season. In his Mallards debut, Dyson pitched five scoreless innings and allowed only five hits in a win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Set to oppose Dyson is Kenosha starter Mitch Boyer. Boyer has made five starts this season and has tossed 22.2 innings. He owns a 3.17 ERA and has struck out 15 while walking 12. Boyer pitched against the Mallards in Madison on July 4th and went five innings and gave up four runs on six hits

