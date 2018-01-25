Mallards Beat Beast in Brampton

News Release

BRAMPTON, Ont. (January 24, 2018) - Ivan Kulbakov made 32 saves, Willie Raskob scored what proved to be the game winning goal and Alex Globke provided a goal and an assist as the Quad City Mallards (11-23-4) defeated the host Brampton Beast (17-18-4) 3-2 Wednesday night .

Raskob's blast from the right point put the Mallards up 3-1 at 7:14 of the second period and loomed all the larger after Reggie Tracitto- during a Brampton power play- cut the margin to 3-2 at 13:30 of the third period with a one timer from the left wing circle.

In the wake of Tracitto's goal, Kulbakov and the Mallards succesfully protected the lead first given to them by Globke, who opened the scoring from the slot at 3:10 of the first period. Jamie Tardif jammed in the Mallards' second from the doorstep at 9:49 of the first. Brampton's Brandon Marino pounced on a loose puck in the goalmouth to cut the gap to 2-1 just under two minutes later.

Earlier Wednesday, goaltender Matt O'Connor was reassigned from the Mallards by the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators to the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

The Mallards return to action on the road Friday night against the Worcester Railers. The Mallards next play on home ice Wednesday night, January 31 at 7:05 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

