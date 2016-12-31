Mallards Battle Past Mavs 3-2
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
MOLINE, Ill.- Alex Petan's power play goal early in the third period broke a 2-2 tie and the host Quad City Mallards (18-9-2) wen t on to defeat the Missouri Mavericks (11-15-5) 3-2 Friday night.
Petan scored what proved to be the game winner by sweeping home Sam Warning's cross-crease pass at 3:39 of the third.
The Mallards twice overcame one-goal deficits en route to victory. The Mavericks' Dane Fox swept the puck into the gaping net from the right wing circle to snap a 1-1 deadlock at 15:18 of the second period, but that Missouri advantage lasted just two minutes and 42 seconds before the Mallards' Brady Brassart- who also picked up an assist- replied with a breakaway goal.
The Mavericks first jumped in front 37 seconds into the game when Rocco Carzo tipped in a power play goal. The Mallards' Grant Arnold evened the score at one with a wrist shot from the left wing boards at 13:34 of the first period.
The Mallards and Mavericks meet again tomorrow night in Missouri. The Mallards next play at home next Wednesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. That game and all Mallards Wednesday night home games this season face off at the special early start time of 6:35.
Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including next Wednesday night's game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
