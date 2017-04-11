Mallards Announce Playoff Roster

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards today set their roster for the 2017 ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs .

The Mallards' active playoff roster is composed of 20 players: forwards Chris Francis, Pavel Jenys, Justin Kovacs, Nolan LaPorte, Josh MacDonald, Jack Nevins, Kyle Novak, Michael Parks, Alex Petan and Sam Warning; defensemen Guillaume Gelinas, Kevin Gibson, Donnie Harris, Alexander Kuqali, Dylan Labbe, Chris Leibinger, Andrew Panzarella and Mike Wilson; and goaltenders C.J. Motte and Adam Vay.

Forwards Grant Arnold, Brady Brassart and Adam Gilmour are on the Mallards' reserve list. Arnold and Brassart are eligible to be moved to the active roster at any time during the playoffs. Because Gilmour finished the regular season on 21-day injured reserve, he is eligible to be activated once his IR time is completed on April 23.

The Mallards will open their best-of-seven Central Division semifinal series against the Fort Wayne Komets on the road Friday night and will play game two at Allen Country War Memorial Coliseum Saturday evening before returning home for game three on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:35 p.m. and game four on Friday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played on Saturday night, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. at the iWireless Center. Should a sixth game be required, the series will shift back to Fort Wayne on Monday, April 24. If the series goes to a seventh game, the Komets would host the deciding contest on Wednesday, April 26.

Tickets for Mallards first round home games are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000, the Mallards announced. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. through the end of the second period. Tickets are available for $10, $16, $20, $24 and $30.

