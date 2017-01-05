Mallards Alumni Return January 13 and January 14

January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - Former Quad City Mallards greats will make their return to the iWireless Center next Friday, January 13 and next Saturday, January 14 when the Mallards celebrate their twentieth season with alumni weekend, featuring a tribute to former team president Howard Cornfield, an alumni game and a twentieth season Genesis jersey auction.

Cornfield, who led the Mallards to unprecedented success between 1996 and 2005, will be honored before the current Mallards play the Indy Fuel next Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Returning Mallards will be introduced before next Friday's game and will then hit the ice themselves for the alumni game next Saturday afternoon at 4:30. The 2017 Mallards will wear special edition twentieth season mash-up jerseys when they face the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. Those jerseys will go up for bid in a live auction to benefit the Genesis Health Services Foundation immediately following that game. Tickets to the Mallards-Komets clash will also be good for the alumni game.

Among the Mallards alumni who will be in attendance are Colonial Cup-winning goal scorers Fredrick Nasvall and Ryan Black and franchise legends Steve Gibson, Mark McFarlane and Kerry Toporowski. The full list of alumni slated to appear:

Peter Armbrust

Brad Barton

Ryan Black

Steve Chelios

Andy Fermoyle

Marty Fillion

Steve Gibson

Frederick Jobin

Paul Johnson

Carl LeBlanc

Patrik Levesque

Shane Lovdahl

Mark McFarlane

Jacques Mailhot

Darren McMillan

Fredrick Nasvall

Todd Newton

Drew Otten

Jake Riddle

Kerry Toporowski

Joakim Wassberger

Former Mallards athletic trainer Angel Soutuyo and former Mallards equipment manager John Doolan will also take part in the alumni weekend festivities, as will former Mallards radio voices Jim Cox and Ken Jacoby and long-time public address announcer Guy Perry. Former on-ice officials Peter Cichy and Al Stensland will once again don their striped shirts for the alumni game.

After being introduced before next Friday's game, Mallards alumni will meet fans and sign autographs during that contest. Following that game, the Mallards will team with Harris Pizza to welcome both Mallards alums and fans to a special postgame event at the iWireless Center.

Entry to the postgame event is $10 and fans are encouraged to book in advance by calling the Mallards at 309-277-1364. While spaces are still available fans can also reserve a spot in person at the fan accommodation table on the iWireless Center concourse during the Mallards' home games tomorrow night (January 6) and next Friday (January 13).

The fans of the Quad Cities will have ample opportunity to salute returning Mallards over alumni weekend. In honor of the Mallards' longstanding partnership with Genesis Health System, the club has teamed with Genesis to open the entire iWireless Center upper bowl next Saturday for the alumni game and the current Mallards' meeting with Fort Wayne. Next Saturday evening will double as a Genesis appreciation night: Genesis will distribute tickets to the opened sections of the upper bowl to its employees and patients.

The special edition burgundy sweaters the Mallards will wear next Saturday night feature the team's original 1995 color scheme and jersey pattern combined with the current Mallard logo. Over the last two decades, Mallards jersey auctions have raised over $800,000 to benefit Genesis Health System charities.

The alumni weekend schedule (subject to change):

Friday, January 13

Pregame: Howard Cornfield honored, Mallards alumni introduced before Mallards' game against Indy

7:05 p.m.: Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

7:30 p.m.: Mallards alumni meet fans, sign autographs on iWireless Center concourse

Postgame: Mallards alumni join fans for postgame event in iWireless Center conference center

Saturday, January 14

4:30 p.m.: Mallards alumni game

7:05 p.m.: Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

This season also marks the twentieth anniversary of the Mallards' first championship victory, the 1996-97 Colonial Cup triumph. The Mallards would go on to reclaim the Colonial Cup in both 1998 and 2001. Though the Mallards first brought professional hockey to the Quad Cities 22 years ago, the current campaign is the twentieth for the Flock- the American Hockey League's Quad City Flames took the ice in 2007-08 and 2008-09 before the Mallards made their return in 2009-10.

Tickets for the alumni weekend games- and all Mallards regular season home games- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000 . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.