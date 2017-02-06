Mallards Acquire Macdonald from Rapid City in Exchange for Monfredo

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have acquired forward Josh MacDonald from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for defenseman Mike Monfredo and future considerations, the Mallards announced today.

MacDonald, 22, ranks second on the Rush in goals (17), assists (20) and points (37) and is tied for the team lead in power play goals (5). The 5-foot-10, 185-pound London, Ontario, native played in each of Rapid City's first 45 games this season.

The Rush originally acquired MacDonald in a March, 2016 trade with the Utah Grizzlies. MacDonald scored four goals and added five assists in just seven late-season games with Rapid City last year. He totaled 15 goals, 16 assists and 31 points and posted a plus/minus rating of +10 in 47 games between Rapid City and Utah last season.

MacDonald turned professional last season after spending four years in the Ontario Hockey League with the Barrie Colts and Peterborough Petes. He scored 70 goals and added 61 assists for 131 points in 242 career OHL games. MacDonald led Peterborough in goals (29) in 2014-15 after helping Barrie to a berth in the OHL's J. Ross Robertson Cup finals in 2013.

Monfredo, 26, has scored two goals and picked up 12 assists for 14 points in 38 games with the Mallards this season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Shirley, New York, native ranks sixth in Mallard history in career games played (312). Monfredo produced 28 goals, 103 assists and 131 points in four and a half seasons after joining the Mallards as a rookie 2012-13.

Monfredo last season finished tied for fourth among ECHL defensemen in assists (31) and tied for tenth among defensemen in points (37) while setting career highs in both categories. He also scored six goals, recorded a plus/minus rating of +1 and piled up a team-high 120 penalty minutes in 70 games.

Monfredo played in 274 of the Mallards' 276 regular season games over his first four years with the team and played in 230 consecutive games between 2012 and 2015.

Before turning pro, Monfredo played one season- 2011-12- at the State University of New York-Fredonia, where he scored three goals and added five assists in 26 games. He skated in the junior ranks for three years with the Motor City Machine/Metal Jackets of the North American Hockey League before heading to Fredonia. In 2010-11, Monfredo led the NAHL with 259 penalty minutes.

